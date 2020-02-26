Video reel 2: February

Mouser Electronics has released the final instalment of its award-winning ‘Engineering Big Ideas’ video series, presented by celebrity engineer and television presenter Grant Imahara. The video can be viewed here: https://mou.sr/EIT2019-4.

As part of the company’s ongoing efforts to encourage and inspire innovation in electronics, the video series provides innovators with a step-by-step guide to the process of bringing new technological concepts to life, from prototyping the design all the way through to manufacturing a final product that is ready to be sold to customers.

The series, which was sponsored by Mouser suppliers Analog Devices, Intel, Microchip Technology and Molex, begins in Phoenix, Arizona with a look at how hybrid truck designer Nikola Motor Company took a leap of faith in order to bring its vision for the future of commercial transport to life. In subsequent episodes, Imahara investigates how to build a working prototype, source funding for the product and refine the prototype for manufacturing and how to find an appropriate manufacturing model.

In the final episode of the series, Imahara visits Valley Services Electronics (VSE), a full-service manufacturer based in Silicon Valley that assembles custom printed circuit boards (PCB) and specialises in low-volume and prototype electronics. The VSE team highlights what creators should look for in a PCB assembly (PCBA) manufacturer to ensure a smooth migration to market. The team describes how it broke through the confines of offshore manufacturing norms and states why finding a local manufacturing partner can be much more beneficial for today’s startups and entrepreneurs.





