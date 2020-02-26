Video reel 2: February
26 February 2020
Mouser Electronics has released the final instalment of its award-winning ‘Engineering Big Ideas’ video series, presented by celebrity engineer and television presenter Grant Imahara. The video can be viewed here: https://mou.sr/EIT2019-4.
As part of the company’s ongoing efforts to encourage and inspire innovation in electronics, the video series provides innovators with a step-by-step guide to the process of bringing new technological concepts to life, from prototyping the design all the way through to manufacturing a final product that is ready to be sold to customers.
The series, which was sponsored by Mouser suppliers Analog Devices, Intel, Microchip Technology and Molex, begins in Phoenix, Arizona with a look at how hybrid truck designer Nikola Motor Company took a leap of faith in order to bring its vision for the future of commercial transport to life. In subsequent episodes, Imahara investigates how to build a working prototype, source funding for the product and refine the prototype for manufacturing and how to find an appropriate manufacturing model.
In the final episode of the series, Imahara visits Valley Services Electronics (VSE), a full-service manufacturer based in Silicon Valley that assembles custom printed circuit boards (PCB) and specialises in low-volume and prototype electronics. The VSE team highlights what creators should look for in a PCB assembly (PCBA) manufacturer to ensure a smooth migration to market. The team describes how it broke through the confines of offshore manufacturing norms and states why finding a local manufacturing partner can be much more beneficial for today’s startups and entrepreneurs.
Silicon Labs makes µC/ RTOS open source
26 February 2020, NuVision Electronics
Silicon Labs has announced a new open-source licensing model for the Micrium µC/ family of RTOS (real-time operating system) components. By adopting permissive licence terms for the µC/ components, the ...
Video Reel 1: February
26 February 2020, Altron Arrow
This video from STMicroelectronics shows how you can download the free TouchGFX GUI software, try the out-of-the-box supported STM32H7B3I-DK, and eliminate the need for external RAM, when developing your ...
Video Reel: MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory
29 January 2020
A team from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) came up with a surprisingly simple scheme for swarms of robots to achieve a true hive-like mind of coordination: self-assembling ...
Video Reel: Apple watch scan
25 November 2019
Not many people own one, and even fewer people want to, but there’s no doubting that the Apple Watch 5 is an astonishing engineering feat. The teardown supremoes at System Plus Consulting performed a ...
Video Reel: Neighbourhood fire alarm
25 November 2019
Fires are common and spread quickly in informal settlements where homes are packed tightly together. This video from the BBC features a South African company that designed an alarm to warn whole neighbourhoods ...
Video Reel: SeeBlocks in action
25 November 2019
Local company K Measure, as part of its Seebox developments, has developed a new educational innovation to make electronic circuit building quick, easy and intuitive for the learner. With SeeBlocks, building ...
Video Reel: Lithium-ion batteries - Thermal runaway
25 November 2019
One of the most controversial issues with lithium-ion batteries is their tendency to suffer thermal runaway. Some of the most egregious cases of this phenomenon occurred when so-called ‘hoverboards’ took ...
Online training: Battery Safety and Protection Overview
23 October 2019
So many of the portable devices, electronic equipment, and tools we use every day are powered with lithium-ion battery systems. But one challenge for engineers who design these lithium-ion-powered products ...
Video Reel: October
23 October 2019
• The CSIR has developed an electronic device that monitors indoor carbon dioxide levels and generates an alarm when corrective action is needed. You can watch a video about it at www.dataweek.co.za/*csirvid1019...
How graphene is made
31 January 2017
This video from the Science Channel shows the amazing processes that must be performed to create the equally amazing material graphene, which is touted as the leading contender to supersede silicon as ...
