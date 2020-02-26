Electrocomp launches new website

Electrocomp is inviting visitors to explore its new website, which has been designed to offer a user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality while allowing customers to see their product portfolio with e-commerce capabilities.
Created with the user experience in mind, the site includes many new features to help users to quickly and easily navigate the site and the components they need. These new features include quick navigation to reduce the number of user clicks to navigate the site, and product filters which allows users to easily narrow down the product portfolio by selecting keywords associated with product families.
Sample requests and requests for quotes can now easily be made through the cart functionality, making the process faster and streamlined, and rapid response functionality allows the site to be compatible with all browsers and mobile devices.
Visitors to the new site can stay informed with the latest Electrocomp products and industry news through the site’s News blog. This also contains links to press releases, manufacturers’ webpages and datasheets, so the user is always just a click away from useful and pertinent information
Read more...Electronics news digest 26 February 2020
, News OverseasBusiness
• Maxim Integrated Products reported net revenue of $551 million for its second quarter of fiscal 2020 ended 28 December 2019, a 3% increase from the $533 million revenue recorded ...
Read more...Automotive-compliant power transformers 26 February 2020, Electrocomp
, Passive Components
Bourns’ inductive components product line is introducing the high clearance/creepage distance isolation power transformer Model HCT Series. These AEC-Q200 compliant high-voltage isolation push-pull transformers ...
Read more...Yekani liquidation suspended pending hearing 26 February 2020
, News
The outcome from latest court appearance is that the process to liquidate Yekani Manufacturing has been suspended pending hearing on the business rescue application. The next court date will be confirmed ...
Read more...Electronics news digest 29 January 2020
, News South Africa
• More than 2400 people braved pouring rain in Gauteng to attend the 5th Science Forum South Africa (SFSA) at the CSIR International Convention Centre in December. The annual Department ...