News



Electrocomp launches new website

26 February 2020 News

Electrocomp is inviting visitors to explore its new website, which has been designed to offer a user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality while allowing customers to see their product portfolio with e-commerce capabilities.

Created with the user experience in mind, the site includes many new features to help users to quickly and easily navigate the site and the components they need. These new features include quick navigation to reduce the number of user clicks to navigate the site, and product filters which allows users to easily narrow down the product portfolio by selecting keywords associated with product families.

Sample requests and requests for quotes can now easily be made through the cart functionality, making the process faster and streamlined, and rapid response functionality allows the site to be compatible with all browsers and mobile devices.

Visitors to the new site can stay informed with the latest Electrocomp products and industry news through the site’s News blog. This also contains links to press releases, manufacturers’ webpages and datasheets, so the user is always just a click away from useful and pertinent information


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 458 9000
Fax: +27 11 458 9034/5
Email: andrew@electrocomp.co.za
www: www.electrocomp.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Electrocomp


Further reading:

From the editor's desk: Interesting people, politicians, and viruses
26 February 2020, Technews Publishing , News
In this edition, in the first of a new regular highlight in Dataweek, we go behind the scenes with Peet Smit, the founder and owner of Centurion Micro Electronics, a well-known specialist embedded and ...

Read more...
Electronics news digest
26 February 2020 , News
Overseas    Business • Maxim Integrated Products reported net revenue of $551 million for its second quarter of fiscal 2020 ended 28 December 2019, a 3% increase from the $533 million revenue recorded ...

Read more...
Personality profile: Peet Smit
26 February 2020, Centurion Micro Electronics , News
I believe in integrity, honesty and hard work and finding a balance in life.

Read more...
CSIR partners with 3Sixty GSG to accelerate technology commercialisation
26 February 2020 , News
The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will work with 3Sixty Global Solutions Group (3Sixty GSG), a subsidiary of NUMSA Investment Company (NIC), and Tautomer to fast-track the commercialisation ...

Read more...
Innovative power capacitor technologies for wide band-gap semiconductors
26 February 2020, Electrocomp , Passive Components
Conventional semiconductors based on silicon are being replaced by wide band-gap (WBG) technologies based on GaN (gallium nitride) and SiC (silicon carbide). These demand a great deal from the passive ...

Read more...
Automotive-compliant power transformers
26 February 2020, Electrocomp , Passive Components
Bourns’ inductive components product line is introducing the high clearance/creepage distance isolation power transformer Model HCT Series. These AEC-Q200 compliant high-voltage isolation push-pull transformers ...

Read more...
Coronavirus affecting the electronics industry
26 February 2020 , News
Embedded World is a popular electronics tradeshow which is scheduled to take place in Nuremberg. However, some companies have unfortunately pulled out of the show due to the coronavirus circulating the ...

Read more...
Yekani liquidation suspended pending hearing
26 February 2020 , News
The outcome from latest court appearance is that the process to liquidate Yekani Manufacturing has been suspended pending hearing on the business rescue application. The next court date will be confirmed ...

Read more...
SAAB Avionics approves Elmatica auditor for PCB subcontractors
29 January 2020, Elmatica , News
Expanding on its international relationship with SAAB Avionics, printed circuit board supplier Elmatica’s Jan Pedersen successfully completed the Part 21, Subpart G training, regarding auditing of printed ...

Read more...
Electronics news digest
29 January 2020 , News
South Africa • More than 2400 people braved pouring rain in Gauteng to attend the 5th Science Forum South Africa (SFSA) at the CSIR International Convention Centre in December. The annual Department ...

Read more...










