Coronavirus affecting the electronics industry

26 February 2020 News

By Amy Leary, eBOM.com

Embedded World is a popular electronics tradeshow which is scheduled to take place in Nuremberg. However, some companies have unfortunately pulled out of the show due to the coronavirus circulating the globe which has killed almost 2000 people in its path (at the date of writing).

As of today, companies who will not be attending the show are Amazon (AWS), Avnet, including the subsidiaries Abacus, EBV and Farnell element 14 , ARM, Cypress, Data Modul, Digi International, Digi-Key, EM Microelectronics , FTDI/ Bridgetek, Future Electronics, Intel, Microchip, Micron, Mitac Digital/Tyan , Mitsubishi Electric, NXP, Powerbrigde ,Renesas, Rohm, Silicon Labs, STMicroelectronics ,Swissbit, Telit, Winbond, Xilinx.

According to Avnet, “Avnet has made the difficult decision to withdraw from Embedded World 2020 in Nuremberg, Germany. We are disappointed to miss the opportunity to connect with our partners, customers and the media at such an important event in the electronics industry but believe this to be the right decision at this time.”

A quote from ROHM: “ROHM Semiconductor Europe has taken the prudent decision to withdraw from Embedded World 2020 after a full assessment of the risks related to a fast-moving situation. Quoted from Microchip: “Microchip has withdrawn participation from Embedded World 2020 in Nuremberg, Germany, over concerns about the health and safety of our employees and customers.”

However, Maxim Integrated intends to take part in the Embedded World at this time. “However, we will continue to monitor the situation regarding the coronavirus very closely, because protecting our employees is our top priority. If there are any signs of a serious risk situation, we reserve the right to take appropriate measures,” they stated.

Latest news on coronavirus

According to many sources including CNN, Liu Zhiming, director of the Wuchang hospital in Wuhan, the city at the centre of the outbreak, himself died of the virus. China is still on lockdown and it doesn’t look like it will change anytime soon. According to analysis by CNN of Chinese government orders, 780 million people are still living under some form of restrictive movement, including all of Hubei, the northeastern province of Liaoning, and China's two most important cities, Beijing and Shanghai. Restrictions include everything from self-quarantines to limits on who can come and go from neighbourhoods.

How can I prevent this affecting my day-to-day life?

For the time being, I would avoid purchasing any products which are manufactured/supplied within China. According to CNBC, coronavirus prompts automakers to evacuate workers, resulting in production delays at Chinese factories. This would result in slower production timescales along with lengthy delivery delays. Also – pointing out the obvious – avoid travelling to China, especially Wuhan. According to Financial Times, China’s leaders are bracing for a blow to first-quarter economic growth as the deadly coronavirus weighs on consumption, travel and manufacturing.

For more information visit www.ebom.com




