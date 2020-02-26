Categories

Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Fixed-frequency RF synthesiser

26 February 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The LT-2672-02 from EM Research is a fixed-frequency synthesizer that generates an output signal at 2672,5 MHz using an external 100 MHz reference. It generates a signal that has an output power of 15 dBm with low phase noise, harmonics and spurious effects.

The synthesiser requires a supply voltage of 5 V and draws a current of less than 225 mA. This RoHS-complaint synthesiser is available in a ruggedised, modular-mount package that measures 3,3 x 2,8 x 1 cm with removable SMA connectors and is ideal for Satcom, ECM, UAV, and airborne applications.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 555 8400
Fax: 086 653 2139
Email: sales@rfdesign.co.za
www: www.rfdesign.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RF Design


Further reading:

Our 5G world in 2025: what to expect, how to make it happen
26 February 2020, Lambda Test , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The complexity of 5G exacerbates known challenges and introduces challenges of a different nature to the network lifecycle approach, while the significance of investment and regulation should not be overlooked either.

Read more...
Front end module for RF range extension
26 February 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The nRF21540 is a ‘plug and play’ range extender offering enhanced link robustness with an integrated power amplifier (PA)/low noise amplifier (LNA) for use in Nordic Semiconductor’s low-power, short-range ...

Read more...
LoRa module with Bluetooth LE support
26 February 2020, iCorp Technologies , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The RAK4600 LoRa module is powered by an nRF52832 microcontroller from Nordic Semiconductor and an SX1276 LoRa chip from Semtech. It has ultra-low power consumption of 2,0 µA in sleep mode, high LoRa ...

Read more...
915 MHz radio module
26 February 2020, Würth Elektronik eiSos , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Würth Elektronik’s new Themisto-I radio module features high output power and can attain ranges of up to 10 km. Proprietary network solutions for IIoT/M2M applications can be implemented in a short ...

Read more...
Full IoT hardware and software platform
26 February 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Taoglas EDGE Connect solution is a next-generation IoT hardware and software platform that provides full cellular, Bluetooth and GPS capabilities with sensor integration – all from an ultra-low-power ...

Read more...
Patch antenna for positioning
26 February 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ADFGP.25A from Taoglas is an embedded dual-pin patch antenna that covers GPS L1, GLONASS L1CR and L1PT, Galileo E2 and L1, and BeiDou B1 bands. It delivers a gain of over 32,8 dB with a 3 V supply ...

Read more...
BT 5 module supports NFC, Thread and Zigbee
26 February 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The BMD-341 from u-blox is a standalone Bluetooth 5 module that supports NFC, Thread and Zigbee (IEEE 802.15.4) connectivity for portable, extremely low-power embedded systems. This module is based ...

Read more...
Wi-Fi 6 modules in automotive grade
26 February 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has announced the JODY W3 series, multiradio modules featuring Wi-Fi 6 with 2 x 2 MIMO and dual mode Bluetooth 5.1. Supporting the latest IEEE 802.11ax standard, also known as Wi-Fi 6, JODY W3 ...

Read more...
2,4 GHz modules for industrial radio applications
26 February 2020 , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Würth Elektronik has introduced the Bluetooth Low Energy 5.1 module Proteus-III and the proprietary version Thyone-I. The modules, measuring only 8 x 12 x 2 mm, with integrated antenna, encryption technology ...

Read more...
RF variable attenuator
29 January 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The 4209-30-63-1 from API Technologies - Weinschel is a solid-state programmable attenuator that operates from 0,1 to 30 GHz. It has an attenuation range from 0 to 63 dB with a step size of 0,5 dB and ...

Read more...










