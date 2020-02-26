Fixed-frequency RF synthesiser

The synthesiser requires a supply voltage of 5 V and draws a current of less than 225 mA. This RoHS-complaint synthesiser is available in a ruggedised, modular-mount package that measures 3,3 x 2,8 x 1 cm with removable SMA connectors and is ideal for Satcom, ECM, UAV, and airborne applications.

The complexity of 5G exacerbates known challenges and introduces challenges of a different nature to the network lifecycle approach, while the significance of investment and regulation should not be overlooked either.The nRF21540 is a ‘plug and play’ range extender offering enhanced link robustness with an integrated power amplifier (PA)/low noise amplifier (LNA) for use in Nordic Semiconductor’s low-power, short-rangeThe RAK4600 LoRa module is powered by an nRF52832 microcontroller from Nordic Semiconductor and an SX1276 LoRa chip from Semtech. It has ultra-low power consumption of 2,0 µA in sleep mode, high LoRaWürth Elektronik’s new Themisto-I radio module features high output power and can attain ranges of up to 10 km. Proprietary network solutions for IIoT/M2M applications can be implemented in a shortThe Taoglas EDGE Connect solution is a next-generation IoT hardware and software platform that provides full cellular, Bluetooth and GPS capabilities with sensor integration – all from an ultra-low-powerThe ADFGP.25A from Taoglas is an embedded dual-pin patch antenna that covers GPS L1, GLONASS L1CR and L1PT, Galileo E2 and L1, and BeiDou B1 bands. It delivers a gain of over 32,8 dB with a 3 V supplyThe BMD-341 from u-blox is a standalone Bluetooth 5 module that supports NFC, Thread and Zigbee (IEEE 802.15.4) connectivity for portable, extremely low-power embedded systems. This module is basedu-blox has announced the JODY W3 series, multiradio modules featuring Wi-Fi 6 with 2 x 2 MIMO and dual mode Bluetooth 5.1. Supporting the latest IEEE 802.11ax standard, also known as Wi-Fi 6, JODY W3Würth Elektronik has introduced the Bluetooth Low Energy 5.1 module Proteus-III and the proprietary version Thyone-I. The modules, measuring only 8 x 12 x 2 mm, with integrated antenna, encryption technologyThe 4209-30-63-1 from API Technologies - Weinschel is a solid-state programmable attenuator that operates from 0,1 to 30 GHz. It has an attenuation range from 0 to 63 dB with a step size of 0,5 dB and