26 February 2020
Power Electronics / Power Management
The IT5100 series, from ITECH, is a series of battery internal resistance testers with high precision, high resolution and high speed. It adopts AC 4-terminal sensing, which means the tester can test internal resistance and voltage simultaneously with high precision.
Resistance resolution is down to 0,1 μΩ, and voltage resolution is 10 μV. Combined with an external USB disk, the IT5100 is available for long-term statistics calculation. With the built-in comparator function, it can automatically determine whether the battery parameters meet the standards and count pass rate.
The instrument features a built-in GPIB/USB/LAN communication interface to support SCPI communication protocol. A single unit of IT5102 supports 16-channel battery measurement, master-slave connection up to 17 sets and extension channels up to 272, greatly improves testing efficiency.
With the built-in LAN/RS-232 communication interface, the IT5100 series can be widely applied in cellphone lithium battery, electric vehicle battery and other battery inspection and sorting.
Hybrid capacitors combine the best of both worlds 26 February 2020, Avnet South Africa
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The different properties of EDLCs, Li-ion batteries and Li-ion capacitors suits each technology to various different applications.
Read more...Testing MPPT for photovoltaic inverters 26 February 2020, Conical Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Whether or not the depletion of oil resources is a pseudo-proposition, the development of renewable energy and clean energy is a global consensus. China’s photovoltaic (PV) industry, for example, has ...
Read more...Battery pack design considerations for rechargeable solutions 26 February 2020, Just Batteries
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Considerations have to be weighed up when doing this: the energy density of Li-ion is higher than that of LiFePO, but LiFePO4 is much safer and has a voltage range that makes it a direct replacement for lead acid batteries.
Read more...Programmable DC power supply 26 February 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
XP Power announced a new single-output programmable DC power supply that is ideal for use in a wide variety of applications including laboratory, production, and embedded test and measurement. Multiple ...
Read more...DC-DC converters for railway applications 29 January 2020, Conical Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Traco Power announced the release of the latest addition to its railway series converters. The THN 10WIR series is a family of ruggedised 10 Watt DC-DC converters for the highest reliability in harsh ...
Read more...Highly robust IGBT gate driver 29 January 2020
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Power Integrations announced the launch of its automotive-qualified SID1181KQ SCALE-iDriver gate driver for 750 V-rated IGBTs. The new part expands the company’s range of auto-qualified driver ICs, following ...
Read more...Battery charge/discharge test system 29 January 2020, Conical Technologies
, Test & Measurement
The ITS5300 battery charge and discharge test system from ITECH is designed for a variety of power batteries including lead acid, nickel hydrogen, lithium batteries, supercapacitors, hydrogen fuel cells ...
Read more...Power management/UPS HAT for Raspberry Pi 29 January 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
This Raspberry Pi power management and UPS HAT, made by Sixfab, ensures that the device is powered up and that the user has full control over its power supply. The uninterruptible power supply automatically ...
Read more...Brushless DC motor driver 29 January 2020, NuVision Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The MP6650 from Monolithic Power Systems is a single-phase, brushless DC motor driver with integrated power MOSFETs and a Hall-effect sensor. The device drives single-phase brushless DC fan motors with ...