Battery internal resistance testers

26 February 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

The IT5100 series, from ITECH, is a series of battery internal resistance testers with high precision, high resolution and high speed. It adopts AC 4-terminal sensing, which means the tester can test internal resistance and voltage simultaneously with high precision.

Resistance resolution is down to 0,1 μΩ, and voltage resolution is 10 μV. Combined with an external USB disk, the IT5100 is available for long-term statistics calculation. With the built-in comparator function, it can automatically determine whether the battery parameters meet the standards and count pass rate.

The instrument features a built-in GPIB/USB/LAN communication interface to support SCPI communication protocol. A single unit of IT5102 supports 16-channel battery measurement, master-slave connection up to 17 sets and extension channels up to 272, greatly improves testing efficiency.

With the built-in LAN/RS-232 communication interface, the IT5100 series can be widely applied in cellphone lithium battery, electric vehicle battery and other battery inspection and sorting.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900, daniel.haywood@conical.co.za, www.conical.co.za

