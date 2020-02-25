2,4 GHz modules for industrial radio applications
25 February 2020
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Würth Elektronik has introduced the Bluetooth Low Energy 5.1 module Proteus-III and the proprietary version Thyone-I. The modules, measuring only 8 x 12 x 2 mm, with integrated antenna, encryption technology and six configurable I/O pins, are based on the Nordic Semiconductor nRF52840 chipset.
They can be used for IoT and M2M applications, for example, to build radio-based maintenance interfaces and sensor networks. The WE-ProWare firmware from Würth Elektronik, which has been industrially proven over many years, makes the modules extremely versatile.
Proteus-III exploits the possibilities of the Bluetooth Low Energy 5.1 standard and even goes beyond them. With a payload of up to 964 Bytes, the module offers four times the throughput of previous Bluetooth Low Energy modules. It can also establish connections in the newly introduced long-range mode to transmit data over long distances. A special feature from Würth Elektronik: Proteus-III offers a good alternative to the SPP (Serial Port Profile) mode for serial data transmission, which is no longer included in the standard but is extremely useful for industrial applications. NFC wake-up and NFC pairing are prepared.
With the proprietary Thyone-I radio module, Würth shows what is possible in the 2,4 GHz band: a range of up to 750 m and an end-to-end payload throughput of up to 400 Kbps. A simple setup turns modules into repeaters in a mesh network, as required.
WE-ProWare is a highly versatile, easy-to-configure firmware with a lean and powerful radio protocol. If transmission standards are already specified in the application, Thyone-I can easily be converted to ZigBEE, Thread or Wirepas.
Proteus-III and Thyone-I are available from stock without a minimum order quantity. For both modules, Würth offers evaluation boards, USB radio sticks with integrated radio module and user-friendly manuals.
For more information contact Jason Page, Würth Elektronik eiSos, +27 71 259 9381, jason.page@we-online.com, www.we-online.com
