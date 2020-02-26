Power supply in 3U VPX format

26 February 2020

SynQor announced its new universal 85 to 264 Vrms a.c. input VPX power supply with long holdup capabilities, compliant to MIL-STD-704F for critical military, aerospace and shipboard applications. This 3U VPX power supply, designed to meet VITA 62 standards, allows designers in the defence markets to power their VITA 62 chassis with the latest flexible, efficient and reliable VPX technology.

The long holdup VPX-3U-ACUNV power supply delivers 300 W with an efficiency of 84%. This unit has been designed to meet MIL-704(B-F) input dropout transients. It is able to operate at wedge lock temperatures as high as 85°C with full output power. The VPX can be powered over a dual frequency range, 47 to 63 Hz and 360 to 800 Hz, with a power factor of 0,99 at 50/60 Hz and 0,97 at 400 Hz.

The power module is equipped with several features, including an integrated EMI filter, conduction cooling, six output voltages, and protections for over-voltage, under-voltage, short-circuit and over-temperature conditions. It has an optional I2C communications feature (IPMI, PMBus, VITA 46.11).

The VS1 (+12 V), VS2 (+3,3 V) and the VS3 (+5 V) outputs can be load shared on a standard VITA 62 chassis. It has been designed for the most demanding military applications. The VPX power supply unit meets VITA 46, VITA 47, VITA 62, MIL-STD-461F, MIL-STD-704 (B-F), and MIL-STD-810G standards.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900 , daniel.haywood@conical.co.za, www.conical.co.za

