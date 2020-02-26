Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Power supply in 3U VPX format

26 February 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

SynQor announced its new universal 85 to 264 Vrms a.c. input VPX power supply with long holdup capabilities, compliant to MIL-STD-704F for critical military, aerospace and shipboard applications. This 3U VPX power supply, designed to meet VITA 62 standards, allows designers in the defence markets to power their VITA 62 chassis with the latest flexible, efficient and reliable VPX technology.

The long holdup VPX-3U-ACUNV power supply delivers 300 W with an efficiency of 84%. This unit has been designed to meet MIL-704(B-F) input dropout transients. It is able to operate at wedge lock temperatures as high as 85°C with full output power. The VPX can be powered over a dual frequency range, 47 to 63 Hz and 360 to 800 Hz, with a power factor of 0,99 at 50/60 Hz and 0,97 at 400 Hz.

The power module is equipped with several features, including an integrated EMI filter, conduction cooling, six output voltages, and protections for over-voltage, under-voltage, short-circuit and over-temperature conditions. It has an optional I2C communications feature (IPMI, PMBus, VITA 46.11).

The VS1 (+12 V), VS2 (+3,3 V) and the VS3 (+5 V) outputs can be load shared on a standard VITA 62 chassis. It has been designed for the most demanding military applications. The VPX power supply unit meets VITA 46, VITA 47, VITA 62, MIL-STD-461F, MIL-STD-704 (B-F), and MIL-STD-810G standards.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900, daniel.haywood@conical.co.za, www.conical.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 66 231 1900
Email: info@conical.co.za
www: www.conical.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Conical Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Power delivery over USB Type-C will open up new applications
25 March 2020, Altron Arrow , Power Electronics / Power Management
The enablement of SuperSpeed is just one reason why we can expect the USB interface to dominate for many years to come, but power delivery must also be a major factor in that.

Read more...
Industrial power module
25 March 2020, Würth Elektronik eiSos , Power Electronics / Power Management
The components in a SIP-3 package represent cost-effective solutions to meet the requirements for the transient capability of a 24 V industrial voltage network. The new modules operate from 6 to 36 V ...

Read more...
Complete design solution for energy efficient motor driving system
25 March 2020, Avnet South Africa , Power Electronics / Power Management
Electric motors are a powerhouse user of electricity worldwide, accounting for about two-thirds of industrial electricity consumption. The International Energy Agency reports that electric motors account ...

Read more...
Miniature automotive MOSFETs
25 March 2020, Avnet South Africa , Power Electronics / Power Management
Diodes Incorporated announced the introduction of the 40 V-rated DMTH4008LFDFWQ and 60 V-rated DMTH6016LFDFWQ automotive-compliant MOSFETs packaged in DFN2020. These miniature MOSFETs occupy just 10% ...

Read more...
PCB-mount AC-DC power supplies
25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics , Power Electronics / Power Management
Complementing the previously released 3 W, 5 W and 10 W models, the VCE20 and VCE40 series from XP Power provide 20 and 40 Watts of power respectively and offer an encapsulated version as well as a lower-cost ...

Read more...
High-voltage MOSFET for low-frequency switching
25 March 2020 , Power Electronics / Power Management
With the introduction of the 600 V CoolMOS S7 SJ MOSFET family – uniquely fitting a 22 mΩ chip into an innovative SMD package – Infineon Technologies is aiming to set a new benchmark for power density, ...

Read more...
Hybrid capacitors combine the best of both worlds
26 February 2020, Avnet South Africa , Power Electronics / Power Management
The different properties of EDLCs, Li-ion batteries and Li-ion capacitors suits each technology to various different applications.

Read more...
Testing MPPT for photovoltaic inverters
26 February 2020, Conical Technologies , Power Electronics / Power Management
Whether or not the depletion of oil resources is a pseudo-proposition, the development of renewable energy and clean energy is a global consensus. China’s photovoltaic (PV) industry, for example, has ...

Read more...
Energy independence – reliable solutions for ‘here and now’
26 February 2020, Forbatt SA , Power Electronics / Power Management
Energy is the lifeblood of the economy and it impacts all sectors of society, including individual citizens. There has been a great push towards an integrated energy plan that ensures current and future ...

Read more...
Battery pack design considerations for rechargeable solutions
26 February 2020, Just Batteries , Power Electronics / Power Management
Considerations have to be weighed up when doing this: the energy density of Li-ion is higher than that of LiFePO, but LiFePO4 is much safer and has a voltage range that makes it a direct replacement for lead acid batteries.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved