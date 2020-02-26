5G NR antenna portfolio showcased

26 February 2020
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Taoglas’ leading portfolio of 5G new radio (NR) antennas for both sub-6 GHz and mmWave frequencies covers global cellular technology bands with both embedded and external antennas, as well as combination antennas including GNSS, Wi-Fi and other protocols used to transmit and receive data.
For the 5G NR mmWave frequencies, Taoglas has prototyped and tested numerous patented array subsystem designs with five different chipset OEMs and is helping resolve some of the most complex antenna design scenarios with its strategic IC partners. Its newest mmWave hybrid antenna array subsystem was displayed at Embedded World in Nuremberg, Germany.
“The complexity introduced with 5G to improve spectral efficiency and data rates increases substantially with the number of active antennas and antenna arrays needed. Combined with the related issues of beamforming and millimetre-wave RF signal processing, new modulation, power and low-noise amplifier designs, etc., Taoglas’ team of experts is the go-to solution for custom designs to manage that added complexity and produce high-performance and cost-effective solutions,” stated the company’s co-CEO, Ronan Quinlan.
For the 5G sub-6 GHz spectrum, Taoglas has more than 40 different, off-the-shelf products available.
