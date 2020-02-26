Synchronous step-down silent switcher

26 February 2020
Power Electronics / Power Management
Analog Devices’ LT8653S is a dual-channel, 2 A, synchronous step-down regulator with a 3 V to 42 V input voltage range. Silent Switcher 2 technology enables the LT8653S to simultaneously operate at high frequency and high efficiency with exceptional EMI performance – meeting the demanding requirements of automotive, industrial, computing, and communications environments.
The LT8653S packs two independent regulator channels into a thermally enhanced 3 mm x 4 mm package. Each channel can concurrently supply 2 A of continuous output current, and up to 3 A of current in pulsed load applications. The chip supports Burst Mode operation, requiring only 6,2 µA of quiescent current with both outputs in regulation, a critical feature for battery-powered systems.
The LT8653S also offers forced continuous mode and spread spectrum frequency modulation (SSFM) operation. SSFM mode lowers peak emissions around the fundamental operating frequency and harmonics by spreading the energy over a wider range of the spectrum.
The device offers the option of external compensation, which can be used to optimise transient response; alternatively, internal compensation can be used for simplicity. Fixed output options are available with two output voltage select pins that can generate 5 V, 3,3 V, and 1,8 V outputs while eliminating the need for external feedback resistors.
