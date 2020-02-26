Ultra-low pressure sensor

Bourns’ Sensors & Controls product line is introducing a new series of pressure sensors based on microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology. The Model BPS125 is 3,3 V capable and is calibrated for pressure ranges from 250 Pa to 1,0 PSI.
Designed for the advanced sensor needs in industrial automation, energy, building and home control, medical (low/medium risk) and military applications, the BPS125 line has been designed to provide high sensitivity/accuracy, long-term reliability and ultra-low pressure sensing with digital output (I2C).
The Model BPS125 pressure sensor delivers extremely accurate ultra-low pressure sensing capabilities for sensitive applications. This sensor family offers fully calibrated and compensated output for more efficient processes, as well as long-term stability for reliable repeatability.
