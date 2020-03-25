Electrocomp launches new website

Electrocomp is inviting visitors to explore its new website, which has been designed to offer a user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality while allowing customers to see their product portfolio with e-commerce capabilities.
Created with the user experience in mind, the site includes many new features to help users to quickly and easily navigate the site and the components they need. These new features include quick navigation to reduce the number of user clicks to navigate the site, and product filters which allows users to easily narrow down the product portfolio by selecting keywords associated with product families.
Sample requests and requests for quotes can now easily be made through the cart functionality, making the process faster and streamlined, and rapid response functionality allows the site to be compatible with all browsers and mobile devices.
Visitors to the new site can stay informed with the latest Electrocomp products and industry news through the site’s News blog. This also contains links to press releases, manufacturers’ webpages and datasheets, so the user is always just a click away from useful and pertinent information.
• ams reported record revenues and results for full year 2019, with revenues up 32% year-on-year, and fourth quarter revenues exceeding expectations with strong adjusted operating ...
From collecting data in sub-zero Antarctica to rapid circuit prototyping on the International Space Station this South African company is reinventing the way we approach IoT while inspiring students to follow STEM careers.
Hammond Electronics has launched its new 1552 family of handheld enclosures. Initially available in six sizes, the IP54 rated UL94-V0 flame-retardant ABS enclosure features an ergonomic design that fits ...
According to BBC, there are over half a million pieces of debris floating around the Earth’s orbit. Most debris within the atmosphere are lost parts from space crafts, disused rocket stages or waste from ...
IPC announced the release of five newly revised standards covering several areas of the supply chain: · IPC/WHMA-A-620D, Requirements and Acceptance for Cable and Wire Harness Assemblies.
· IPC-2223E, ...
Portable electronics, communications, computing and video equipment manufacturers are challenging the semiconductor industry to develop increasingly power efficient solutions with smaller electronics ...
ITW EAE announced a new extended partnership agreement with Testerion South Africa to represent and distribute all ITW EAE equipment including MPM printers, Camalot dispensers, Electrovert soldering systems, ...
The worldwide spread of the coronavirus is not only increasing the demand for personal protective equipment, but also for medical ventilators. In order to ensure the supply in Germany, the German government ...