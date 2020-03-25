Categories

News



Electrocomp launches new website

25 March 2020

Electrocomp is inviting visitors to explore its new website, which has been designed to offer a user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality while allowing customers to see their product portfolio with e-commerce capabilities.

Created with the user experience in mind, the site includes many new features to help users to quickly and easily navigate the site and the components they need. These new features include quick navigation to reduce the number of user clicks to navigate the site, and product filters which allows users to easily narrow down the product portfolio by selecting keywords associated with product families.

Sample requests and requests for quotes can now easily be made through the cart functionality, making the process faster and streamlined, and rapid response functionality allows the site to be compatible with all browsers and mobile devices.

Visitors to the new site can stay informed with the latest Electrocomp products and industry news through the site’s News blog. This also contains links to press releases, manufacturers’ webpages and datasheets, so the user is always just a click away from useful and pertinent information.


Tel: +27 11 458 9000
Fax: +27 11 458 9034/5
Email: andrew@electrocomp.co.za
www: www.electrocomp.co.za
Electrocomp


