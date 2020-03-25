MEMS-based environmental pressure sensors

Bourns Sensors & Controls’ product line is introducing four new series of environmental sensors based on microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology. These four new series are designed for the customer who requires ultra-fast response time, long-term stability and has the ability to do self-calibration. The four new model series will cover a vast array of applications and packaging requirements.





The Model BPS310 has been designed to provide high sensitivity/accuracy for ultra-low pressures. The Model BPS320 has a robust configuration in a surface-mount package for gauge and absolute pressure measurements up to 500 psi. The Model BPS330 is a through-hole pressure sensor with an aluminium port for low-pressure applications that have an operating temperature range up to 125°C. The Model BPS340 is a surface-mount device with pressure ranges of up to 500&bsp;psi and the ability to handle certain harsh media.

These new models in the Bourns pressure sensor family are designed for stable performance over the product’s lifespan and the ability to work with a wide range of pressures. Bourns also offers port configuration and calibration customisation for all BPS pressure model families.

Credit(s)

Avnet South Africa





