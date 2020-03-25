Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy module

25 March 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

An output power of up to +8 dBm and the high sensitivity of the nRF52840, in combination with the LE coded PHY, make the module very attractive for applications that require a long range.

The Bluetooth 5.0 features enable a higher symbol rate of 2 Mbps using the high-speed LE 2M PHY. Furthermore, the new LE advertising extensions allow for much larger amounts of data to be broadcasted in connectionless scenarios. Besides BLE5.0 with the qualified Bluetooth mesh profile stack, it supports 802.15.4 and NFC-A.

With its Cortex M4F processor, 256 KB RAM and the built-in 1 MB Flash memory, it can easily be used in standalone mode, thereby eliminating the need for an external processor, saving complexity, space and cost. Complementarily available is the PAN1780AT, a variant with additional AT command set.

At only 15,6 x 8,7 x 2,0 mm, the compact module features an ARM TrustZone Cryptocell 310 security core that supports a secure boot process. A temperature sensor is also integrated in the PAN1780 module. The operating temperature range is -40°C up to 85°C and the supply voltage ranges from 1,7 V up to 5,5 V.

Especially IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) applications like devices for smart city infrastructure, industrial mesh networks or robotics within Industry 4.0 environments can benefit from the comprehensive features of the PAN1780 module. Smart health and secure medical peripherals or building automation applications like smart locks or intelligent lighting are also suitable areas of use. Thanks to its high performance and the built-in Cryptocell of the PAN1780 Bluetooth module it is also a fitting solution for edge computing purposes.

