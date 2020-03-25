An output power of up to +8 dBm and the high sensitivity of the nRF52840, in combination with the LE coded PHY, make the module very attractive for applications that require a long range.
The Bluetooth 5.0 features enable a higher symbol rate of 2 Mbps using the high-speed LE 2M PHY. Furthermore, the new LE advertising extensions allow for much larger amounts of data to be broadcasted in connectionless scenarios. Besides BLE5.0 with the qualified Bluetooth mesh profile stack, it supports 802.15.4 and NFC-A.
With its Cortex M4F processor, 256 KB RAM and the built-in 1 MB Flash memory, it can easily be used in standalone mode, thereby eliminating the need for an external processor, saving complexity, space and cost. Complementarily available is the PAN1780AT, a variant with additional AT command set.
At only 15,6 x 8,7 x 2,0 mm, the compact module features an ARM TrustZone Cryptocell 310 security core that supports a secure boot process. A temperature sensor is also integrated in the PAN1780 module. The operating temperature range is -40°C up to 85°C and the supply voltage ranges from 1,7 V up to 5,5 V.
Especially IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) applications like devices for smart city infrastructure, industrial mesh networks or robotics within Industry 4.0 environments can benefit from the comprehensive features of the PAN1780 module. Smart health and secure medical peripherals or building automation applications like smart locks or intelligent lighting are also suitable areas of use. Thanks to its high performance and the built-in Cryptocell of the PAN1780 Bluetooth module it is also a fitting solution for edge computing purposes.
MEMS-based environmental pressure sensors 25 March 2020, Avnet South Africa
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Bourns Sensors & Controls’ product line is introducing four new series of environmental sensors based on microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology. These four new series are designed for the customer ...
Read more...Antenna switch with receive limiter 26 February 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MASW-010370, made by Macom Technology Solutions, is a fully integrated 10 W PIN diode antenna switch assembled in a lead-free 3 mm 16-lead PQFN plastic package. This module is designed to handle 10 W ...
Read more...Wi-Fi 6 modules in automotive grade 25 March 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has announced the JODY W3 series, multiradio modules featuring Wi-Fi 6 with 2 x 2 MIMO and dual mode Bluetooth 5.1. Supporting the latest IEEE 802.11ax standard, also known as Wi-Fi 6, JODY W3 ...
Read more...Miniature automotive MOSFETs 25 March 2020, Avnet South Africa
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Diodes Incorporated announced the introduction of the 40 V-rated DMTH4008LFDFWQ and 60 V-rated DMTH6016LFDFWQ automotive-compliant MOSFETs packaged in DFN2020. These miniature MOSFETs occupy just 10% ...
Read more...Millimetre-wave waveguide antennas 25 March 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Pasternack has expanded its offering of mmWave (millimetre-wave) waveguide antennas to address the growing number of 5G and other high-frequency applications.
The company’s lineup has added 54 new models ...
Read more...LPWA modules gain security and positioning features 25 March 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has extended its SARA R4 family of LTE-M/NB-IoT and EGPRS cellular modules to include variants with the hardware and software features necessary to enable end-to-end security features and services ...
Read more...Wireless power receiver 25 March 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The STWLC68 is an integrated wireless power receiver suitable for portable applications and capable of managing up to 5 W of output power. The chip has been designed to support Qi 1.2.4 specifications ...
Read more...New PIC MCU family 25 March 2020, Avnet South Africa
, DSP, Micros & Memory
In microcontroller (MCU)-based system design, software is often the bottleneck for both time to market and system performance. By offloading many software tasks to hardware, Microchip Technology’s new ...
Read more...Wireless MCUs with built-in NFC 25 March 2020, Future Electronics
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP Semiconductors has released the new JN5189 and JN5188 IEEE 802.15.4 wireless microcontrollers (MCUs) that deliver ultra-low power connected intelligence for Zigbee 3.0 and Thread applications. The ...