RFiber adds specialist PCB manufacturer to its stable

25 March 2020 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

RFiber Solutions recently announced the addition of Transline Technologies Inc. (TTI) to its growing portfolio of electronics and RF/microwave suppliers. “The addition of TTI adds a competitive and very reputable printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturer with the option of complete PCB assembly,” said RFiber Solutions’ technical sales director, Richard Finniss.

Specialising in RF and microwave applications, TTI is a privately owned company situated in California, and has been around since 1991.

It is housed in a 1860 square metre facility that performs all processes in-house, including plating and wet processes.

The ISO 9001:2008 certified facility can produce boards up to 24 layers, rigid, rigid-flex and flex circuits, amongst many other capabilities including edge plating and netlist testing, and working with a wide variety of substrates.

For more information contact Andrew Hannay, RFiber Solutions, +27 82 494 5466, sales@rfibersolutions.com, www.rfibersolutions.com

Credit(s)

RFiber Solutions





