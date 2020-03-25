Modular DIN rail enclosure range

The CNMB range of DIN rail enclosures from CamdenBoss provides a diverse selection of modular housings which are available in eight set lengths, optimised for a wide range of electrical and electronics industries such as drives and controls, home automation, HVAC and IoT. A combination of modular ingenuity and adaptability means this enclosure can excel in almost any given application.
DIN rail systems have been around for a long time and are often the mechanics behind working electrical systems operating in homes, offices, factories and cities. With the growing demand of IoT and industry 4.0, DIN rail enclosures like the CNMB are becoming increasingly sought after as the housing of choice.
By using modular pieces, users are able to cherry pick the appropriate combination and kit together an enclosure suitable for their own applications. Choices such as the body length and type can be chosen, selecting from eight sizes and four body types: standard, vented, extended wall and a solid top version.
Next are the type of terminal guards you will need. Standard bodies are dual-sided, meaning a minimum of two terminal guards. However, single-row housings can also be ordered. A variety of guard options are available from pre-drilled versions with a pitch of 5,08 mm to USB type guards.
Lastly, when choosing the type of top cover, options include red transparent types or curved solid lids, and more.
In addition to the number of combinations that can be selected the freedom of choice is pushed further with up to five different PCB layouts and slots pre-moulded into the housing. A maximum of three horizontal and two vertical positions can be used at one time. What’s more, no screws are required – everything is snap-fit assembled for an easy and quick build.
The primary mounting for this enclosure is the DIN rail compatibility. However, the DIN rail clips, located on the base of the housing, can be pushed out to become surface mount lugs instead. This allows the CNMB to be used in different scenarios and environments.
Soldering iron tester 25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Hakko’s FG-101B is a soldering iron tester for measurement of tip temperature, leak voltage, and tip to ground resistance, for daily maintenance of a soldering station. Control of tip temperature, leak ...
Read more...Elegant and functional handheld enclosures 25 March 2020, Electrocomp
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Hammond Electronics has launched its new 1552 family of handheld enclosures. Initially available in six sizes, the IP54 rated UL94-V0 flame-retardant ABS enclosure features an ergonomic design that fits ...
Read more...Customisable industrial display 25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Opto-Electronics
Topcon Positioning Group announces a pre-series release of its new OPUS B-Series display available for the developer, systems integrator and manufacturer market for user-interface design and implementation ...
Read more...PCB-mount AC-DC power supplies 25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Complementing the previously released 3 W, 5 W and 10 W models, the VCE20 and VCE40 series from XP Power provide 20 and 40 Watts of power respectively and offer an encapsulated version as well as a lower-cost ...
Read more...Modern flanged enclosures for IIoT and sensor applications 25 March 2020, Avnet South Africa
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
OKW Gehäusesysteme has expanded its range of enclosures with the new EASYTEC. The special feature of this enclosure range is that there are fully integrated lugs on the short end faces of the bottom part. ...
Read more...Programmable DC power supply 26 February 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
XP Power announced a new single-output programmable DC power supply that is ideal for use in a wide variety of applications including laboratory, production, and embedded test and measurement. Multiple ...
Read more...Plastic IoT and sensor enclosures 26 February 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
CamdenBoss has kickstarted the new year with the unveiling of its latest enclosure addition.
The 1500 series universal smart enclosure features 45° angles providing versatility whilst remaining in tune ...
Read more...Modular DIN rail enclosure range 26 February 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The CNMB range of DIN rail enclosures from CamdenBoss provides a diverse selection of modular housings which are available in eight set lengths, optimised for a wide range of electrical and electronics ...
Read more...Spring finger stocks and contact gaskets 26 February 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Circuit & System Protection
Kemtron’s beryllium copper (BeCu) spring finger stocks and contact gaskets are manufactured by punching or etching a thin BeCu strip which is pressed and formed into the required final shape and then ...
Read more...Silicone heat transfer compound 26 February 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Electrolube’s HTSP provides enhanced thermal conductivity together with the very wide temperature range obtained by using silicone-based oils. Available in 50 ml tubes for easy application, it is a modified ...