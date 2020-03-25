PCB-mount AC-DC power supplies

Complementing the previously released 3 W, 5 W and 10 W models, the VCE20 and VCE40 series from XP Power provide 20 and 40 Watts of power respectively and offer an encapsulated version as well as a lower-cost open-frame version, both of which are suited to PCB mounting.

The compact (VCE20: 63,5 mm x 30,5 mm x 21 8 mm / VCE40: 85,0 mm x 35,1 mm x 27,7 mm) size and inclusion of PCB pins ensures ease of integration into designs, thereby safely interfacing mains power directly to the PCB. Their compact design features an integral EMC filter, hold-up capacitor and fuse, so no external components are required, giving a genuine space-saving solution.

Both series offer an extended universal input range of 85 V a.c. to 305 V a.c., accommodating worldwide applications – including those requiring higher-voltage operation. The single output rail is available in seven voltages from 3,3 V d.c. to 48,0 V d.c. (3,3; 5,0; 9,0; 12,0; 15,0; 24,0; 48,0).

Pre-approved to a range of worldwide safety standards for ITE and household applications including IEC60950-1, IEC/UL/EN62368-1 and IEC60335-1, the VCE20 and VCE40 series simplify the process of obtaining certification on the end equipment.

3 kVAC of input-output isolation and a Class II rating ensure that the devices are suited for safe operation in the increasing number of applications that do not include an earth connection. The low standby power of just 300 mW means that the power supplies are suited to domestic appliances and IoT applications that may remain in standby mode for extended periods of time.

Offering efficiencies of around 85%, the VCE20 and VCE40 operate with minimal temperature rise, meaning that the use of a heatsink is not required. This reduces the space required for installation and reduces the weight of the end product, as well as lowering the BOM cost.

The VCE series provide a cost-effective, PCB mount, single component, AC-DC power supply solution for IoT including home automation, heating and lighting control, smart metering, set-top box and multiple industrial tech applications where a compact, low-cost AC-DC power supply is required. They offer a three-year warranty.

