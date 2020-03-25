PCB-mount AC-DC power supplies

Complementing the previously released 3 W, 5 W and 10 W models, the VCE20 and VCE40 series from XP Power provide 20 and 40 Watts of power respectively and offer an encapsulated version as well as a lower-cost open-frame version, both of which are suited to PCB mounting.
The compact (VCE20: 63,5 mm x 30,5 mm x 21 8 mm / VCE40: 85,0 mm x 35,1 mm x 27,7 mm) size and inclusion of PCB pins ensures ease of integration into designs, thereby safely interfacing mains power directly to the PCB. Their compact design features an integral EMC filter, hold-up capacitor and fuse, so no external components are required, giving a genuine space-saving solution.
Both series offer an extended universal input range of 85 V a.c. to 305 V a.c., accommodating worldwide applications – including those requiring higher-voltage operation. The single output rail is available in seven voltages from 3,3 V d.c. to 48,0 V d.c. (3,3; 5,0; 9,0; 12,0; 15,0; 24,0; 48,0).
Pre-approved to a range of worldwide safety standards for ITE and household applications including IEC60950-1, IEC/UL/EN62368-1 and IEC60335-1, the VCE20 and VCE40 series simplify the process of obtaining certification on the end equipment.
3 kVAC of input-output isolation and a Class II rating ensure that the devices are suited for safe operation in the increasing number of applications that do not include an earth connection. The low standby power of just 300 mW means that the power supplies are suited to domestic appliances and IoT applications that may remain in standby mode for extended periods of time.
Offering efficiencies of around 85%, the VCE20 and VCE40 operate with minimal temperature rise, meaning that the use of a heatsink is not required. This reduces the space required for installation and reduces the weight of the end product, as well as lowering the BOM cost.
The VCE series provide a cost-effective, PCB mount, single component, AC-DC power supply solution for IoT including home automation, heating and lighting control, smart metering, set-top box and multiple industrial tech applications where a compact, low-cost AC-DC power supply is required. They offer a three-year warranty.
Read more...Soldering iron tester 25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Hakko’s FG-101B is a soldering iron tester for measurement of tip temperature, leak voltage, and tip to ground resistance, for daily maintenance of a soldering station. Control of tip temperature, leak ...
Read more...Modular DIN rail enclosure range 25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The CNMB range of DIN rail enclosures from CamdenBoss provides a diverse selection of modular housings which are available in eight set lengths, optimised for a wide range of electrical and electronics ...
Read more...Industrial power module 25 March 2020, Würth Elektronik eiSos
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The components in a SIP-3 package represent cost-effective solutions to meet the requirements for the transient capability of a
24 V industrial voltage network. The new modules operate from 6 to 36 V ...
Read more...Customisable industrial display 25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Opto-Electronics
Topcon Positioning Group announces a pre-series release of its new OPUS B-Series display available for the developer, systems integrator and manufacturer market for user-interface design and implementation ...
Read more...Miniature automotive MOSFETs 25 March 2020, Avnet South Africa
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Diodes Incorporated announced the introduction of the 40 V-rated DMTH4008LFDFWQ and 60 V-rated DMTH6016LFDFWQ automotive-compliant MOSFETs packaged in DFN2020. These miniature MOSFETs occupy just 10% ...
Read more...High-voltage MOSFET for low-frequency switching 25 March 2020
, Power Electronics / Power Management
With the introduction of the 600 V CoolMOS S7 SJ MOSFET family – uniquely fitting a 22 mΩ chip into an innovative SMD package – Infineon Technologies is aiming to set a new benchmark for power density, ...
Read more...Testing MPPT for photovoltaic inverters 26 February 2020, Conical Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Whether or not the depletion of oil resources is a pseudo-proposition, the development of renewable energy and clean energy is a global consensus. China’s photovoltaic (PV) industry, for example, has ...