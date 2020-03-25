New PIC MCU family

In microcontroller (MCU)-based system design, software is often the bottleneck for both time to market and system performance. By offloading many software tasks to hardware, Microchip Technology’s new PIC18-Q43 family helps developers bring higher performing solutions to market faster.
The family’s combination of peripherals offers users greater versatility and simplicity when creating custom hardware-based functions with easy-to-use development tools. Configurable peripherals are smartly interconnected to allow near zero latency sharing of data, logic inputs or analog signals without additional code for improved system response.
Ideal for a variety of real-time control and connected applications, including home appliances, security systems, motor and industrial control, lighting and Internet of Things (IoT), the PIC18-Q43 family helps reduce board space, bill of materials (BoM), overall costs and time to market.
