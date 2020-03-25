Modular power connectors

25 March 2020 Interconnection

Invented by Anderson Power Products, the innovative modular Powerpole connectors provide cost-effective reliability, design flexibility and safety for your products’ manufacture, installation and maintenance.

The housings are interchangeable, genderless interconnects. Insert contacts into housings and plug together for a clever, simple and low-cost solution to power interconnection. Low-detent contacts are also offered for low insertion/withdrawal force applications.

Powerpole modular connectors are available in 15, 30, 45, 75, 120 and 180 A ratings for use through 600 V continuous, AC or DC operation. There are Powerpoles for many applications and wire sizes, #20 (0,5 mm) to 1/0 AWG (53,5 mm).

Contacts are available in reeled and loose piece designs to support all production needs from very high volumes to engineering prototype and low-volume customised products. Powerpoles are stackable and colour-coded for easy customisation into multipole blocks with or without mechanical keys and make-first, break-last contacts.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





