Modular power connectors

Invented by Anderson Power Products, the innovative modular Powerpole connectors provide cost-effective reliability, design flexibility and safety for your products’ manufacture, installation and maintenance.
The housings are interchangeable, genderless interconnects. Insert contacts into housings and plug together for a clever, simple and low-cost solution to power interconnection. Low-detent contacts are also offered for low insertion/withdrawal force applications.
Powerpole modular connectors are available in 15, 30, 45, 75, 120 and 180 A ratings for use through 600 V continuous, AC or DC operation. There are Powerpoles for many applications and wire sizes, #20 (0,5 mm) to 1/0 AWG (53,5 mm).
Contacts are available in reeled and loose piece designs to support all production needs from very high volumes to engineering prototype and low-volume customised products. Powerpoles are stackable and colour-coded for easy customisation into multipole blocks with or without mechanical keys and make-first, break-last contacts.
Industrial-grade 32 GB DRAM modules 25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics
, DSP, Micros & Memory
32 GB DRAM modules from Innodisk are the newest industrial-grade, high-capacity DRAM series launched with expanded capacity. Targeted at core network switches for 5G technology – touted as a much faster, ...
Read more...Soldering iron tester 25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Hakko’s FG-101B is a soldering iron tester for measurement of tip temperature, leak voltage, and tip to ground resistance, for daily maintenance of a soldering station. Control of tip temperature, leak ...
Read more...Modular DIN rail enclosure range 25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The CNMB range of DIN rail enclosures from CamdenBoss provides a diverse selection of modular housings which are available in eight set lengths, optimised for a wide range of electrical and electronics ...
Read more...Customisable industrial display 25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Opto-Electronics
Topcon Positioning Group announces a pre-series release of its new OPUS B-Series display available for the developer, systems integrator and manufacturer market for user-interface design and implementation ...
Read more...Connectors for industrial Ethernet connectivity 25 March 2020, Otto Marketing
, Interconnection
Hirose has agreed a partnership on the release of ix Industrial connectors by Amphenol. The ix Industrial brand is an ideal connection solution for factory and process automation, machine to machine communication, ...
Read more...PCB-mount AC-DC power supplies 25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Complementing the previously released 3 W, 5 W and 10 W models, the VCE20 and VCE40 series from XP Power provide 20 and 40 Watts of power respectively and offer an encapsulated version as well as a lower-cost ...
Read more...Precision RF test adaptors 25 March 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Interconnection
Withwave’s precision test adaptors are designed based on precision microwave interconnection technologies. The precision microwave connector interfaces ensure excellent microwave performance from DC up ...
Read more...Chassis and DIN rail DC-DC converters 25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
XP Power has announced the availability of two new series of wide range input DC-DC converters. Their flexible specification allows devices with incompatible voltages to be easily integrated into industrial ...
Read more...Precision microwave test adaptors 25 March 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Interconnection
Withwave’s precision test adaptors are designed based on precision microwave interconnection technologies. This 2,4 mm (male) to 2,92 mm (male) right-angle adaptor is manufactured to precise microwave ...
Read more...AI cards optimised for vision processing 25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Computer/Embedded Technology
AI (artificial intelligence) is taking the world of IoT by storm. While many aspects of AI are computing- and resource-intensive, others rely on small and swift devices that can quickly deliver results. ...