Infineon works with Qualcomm for 3D authentication
25 March 2020
Electronics Technology
Infineon Technologies has collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies to develop a reference design for 3D authentication based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. Infineon is thus extending its application portfolio of its 3D sensor technology for mobile devices. The reference design uses the REAL3 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor and enables a standardised, cost-effective and easy-to-design integration for smartphone manufacturers.
Infineon has been successfully active with its 3D ToF sensor technology in the mobile device market for four years. Already at the CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the company introduced the world’s smallest (4,4 mm x 5,1mm) yet most powerful 3D image sensor with VGA resolution. It meets the highest requirements for face authentication, enhanced photo features and authentic augmented reality experiences.
"Today, the smartphone is more than just an information medium; it is increasingly taking over security and entertainment functions," says Andreas Urschitz, division president – Power Management & Multimarket. "3D sensors enable new uses and additional applications such as secured authentication or payment by facial recognition. We continue to focus on this market and have clear growth targets.”
Since March 2020, Infineon's REAL3 ToF sensor is enabling the video bokeh function for the first time in a 5G-capable smartphone for optimal image effects even in moving images. Using the precise 3D point cloud algorithm and software, the received 3D image data is processed for the application.
The 3D image sensor captures 940 nm infrared light reflected from the user and the scanned objects. It also uses high-level data processing to achieve accurate depth measurements. The patented SBI (Suppression of Background Illumination) technology offers a wide dynamic measuring range for any lighting situation, from bright sunlight to dimly lit rooms. This ensures the highest possible robustness without loss of data processing quality.
