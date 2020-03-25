2 mm connectors for board signal transfers

TE Connectivity is expanding its range of AMPMODU interconnection solutions with the introduction of 2 mm centreline board connectors. These new connectors occupy 38% less space than traditional 2,54 mm centreline products, while reliably and economically meeting the packaging and interconnection requirements of today’s miniature, sophisticated electronics.
The products are designed for use across multiple industry segments where space constraints are of particular concern. Target applications include PLC and other I/O devices, servo drives, industrial automation and controls, industrial robotics, instrumentation and test equipment and building and home automation devices.
The new 2 mm offerings will include breakaway headers and board-to-board receptacles, both supporting automated surface-mount, through-hole reflow (pin-in-paste) and traditional through-hole mount processes for ease of manufacturing.
The 2 mm breakaway headers can be mounted onto boards with thicknesses of 1,6 mm and 2,4 mm, providing customers with a wide range of options for PCB assembly. Through-hole headers feature straight or right-angle posts with a mating post length of 4,0 mm and a lead length of 2,8 mm and several other lead lengths, depending on board thickness and soldering method. They are moulded in a flame retardant (UL94 V0) thermoplastic housing material that is resistant to reflow soldering temperatures and provides a high level of safety in harsh environments.
The product offering includes single- and double-row variants and is available in bulk, tube and tape-and-reel packaging offering flexibility in manufacturing. Shrouded headers are under development and will come to market in the near future.
The 2 mm board-to-board receptacles are housed in a high-temperature-resistant liquid crystal polymer (LCP) and utilise phosphor bronze contacts with dual cantilever beams that are available in three gold plating thicknesses. The dual-beam design provides for increased contact surface between the header pin and the receptacle contact to allow reliable signal transfers.
The complete portfolio includes various top- and dual-entry vertical and horizontal receptacles that offer multiple options for board-to-board stacking of header and receptacle combinations.
High-density ZIF connectors 25 March 2020, IPD Electronics
, Interconnection
Available from IPD Electronics through its distribution agreement with PEI-Genesis, ITT Cannon’s DL connector family is a versatile, high-density zero insertion force (ZIF) connector series with up to ...
Read more...Thick film resistors with wide terminals 26 February 2020, TRX Electronics
, Passive Components
High reliability and enhanced terminal strength are essential in power designs. KOA’s wide-terminal resistors offer several advantages compared to standard footprints. The 0612 chip size allows a 6 times ...
Read more...Connectors for industrial Ethernet connectivity 25 March 2020, Otto Marketing
, Interconnection
Hirose has agreed a partnership on the release of ix Industrial connectors by Amphenol. The ix Industrial brand is an ideal connection solution for factory and process automation, machine to machine communication, ...
Read more...Precision RF test adaptors 25 March 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Interconnection
Withwave’s precision test adaptors are designed based on precision microwave interconnection technologies. The precision microwave connector interfaces ensure excellent microwave performance from DC up ...
Read more...Metal plate power shunts 25 March 2020, TRX Electronics
, Passive Components
Ideal for high-current applications, the PSx series of shunts has just been expanded by KOA. Built using a solid metal alloy resistance element with copper terminations, the device also has a low TC and ...
Read more...Modular power connectors 25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Interconnection
Invented by Anderson Power Products, the innovative modular Powerpole connectors provide cost-effective reliability, design flexibility and safety for your products’ manufacture, installation and maintenance. ...
Read more...Precision microwave test adaptors 25 March 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Interconnection
Withwave’s precision test adaptors are designed based on precision microwave interconnection technologies. This 2,4 mm (male) to 2,92 mm (male) right-angle adaptor is manufactured to precise microwave ...
Read more...Digital barometric pressure sensor 25 March 2020, TRX Electronics
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
This MEMS-based barometric pressure sensor has been specifically designed to support height and pressure measurement in drones, smartphones, pedometers and other battery powered mobile systems. Omron’s ...
Read more...Environmentally sealed cable joiners 25 March 2020, IPD Electronics
, Interconnection
ITT Cannon’s Sure-Seal IP68 cable joiners are environmentally sealed to resist dust, water and other contaminants. These cable joiners are ideal for industrial applications in harsh or any type of challenging ...
Read more...Modular board-mounted contacts 26 February 2020, TRX Electronics
, Interconnection
Bourns modular contacts are off-the-shelf spring interconnect devices offering a low-profile design with proven reliability to 50 000 mated cycles.
Presented in the form of 70AA, 70AB, and 70AD male ...