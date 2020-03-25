2 mm connectors for board signal transfers

25 March 2020 Interconnection

TE Connectivity is expanding its range of AMPMODU interconnection solutions with the introduction of 2 mm centreline board connectors. These new connectors occupy 38% less space than traditional 2,54 mm centreline products, while reliably and economically meeting the packaging and interconnection requirements of today’s miniature, sophisticated electronics.

The products are designed for use across multiple industry segments where space constraints are of particular concern. Target applications include PLC and other I/O devices, servo drives, industrial automation and controls, industrial robotics, instrumentation and test equipment and building and home automation devices.

The new 2 mm offerings will include breakaway headers and board-to-board receptacles, both supporting automated surface-mount, through-hole reflow (pin-in-paste) and traditional through-hole mount processes for ease of manufacturing.

The 2 mm breakaway headers can be mounted onto boards with thicknesses of 1,6 mm and 2,4 mm, providing customers with a wide range of options for PCB assembly. Through-hole headers feature straight or right-angle posts with a mating post length of 4,0 mm and a lead length of 2,8 mm and several other lead lengths, depending on board thickness and soldering method. They are moulded in a flame retardant (UL94 V0) thermoplastic housing material that is resistant to reflow soldering temperatures and provides a high level of safety in harsh environments.

The product offering includes single- and double-row variants and is available in bulk, tube and tape-and-reel packaging offering flexibility in manufacturing. Shrouded headers are under development and will come to market in the near future.

The 2 mm board-to-board receptacles are housed in a high-temperature-resistant liquid crystal polymer (LCP) and utilise phosphor bronze contacts with dual cantilever beams that are available in three gold plating thicknesses. The dual-beam design provides for increased contact surface between the header pin and the receptacle contact to allow reliable signal transfers.

The complete portfolio includes various top- and dual-entry vertical and horizontal receptacles that offer multiple options for board-to-board stacking of header and receptacle combinations.

For more information contact TRX Electronics, +27 12 997 0509, info@trxe.com, www.trxe.com

TRX Electronics





