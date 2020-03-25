Bourns launches new mobile app

25 March 2020 Design Automation

The new Bourns app is now available free to download for iOS and Android at the Apple App Store and at the Google Play Store. Mobile apps are very popular marketing tools these days with over 50 million people visiting the Apple App Store per week. Bourns therefore sees this as a great opportunity to build additional brand awareness and to help engineers access its extensive and insightful library of marketing materials.

Features available on the new app include:

• Data sheet access.

• Search by part number or keyword.

• Search using competitor cross reference.

• Parametric search.

• View availability and purchase options.

• Order parts from distributors.

• Order samples.

• Watch videos from Bourns’ library and technical training sections.

• Access design tools.

To locate the new Bourns app for your Apple phone just go to the App Store for iPhone/iPad or the Play Store for Android devices, and search for Bourns Electronic Components'.

Credit(s)

Electrocomp





