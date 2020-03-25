Bourns launches new mobile app

The new Bourns app is now available free to download for iOS and Android at the Apple App Store and at the Google Play Store. Mobile apps are very popular marketing tools these days with over 50 million people visiting the Apple App Store per week. Bourns therefore sees this as a great opportunity to build additional brand awareness and to help engineers access its extensive and insightful library of marketing materials.
Features available on the new app include:
• Data sheet access.
• Search by part number or keyword.
• Search using competitor cross reference.
• Parametric search.
• View availability and purchase options.
• Order parts from distributors.
• Order samples.
• Watch videos from Bourns’ library and technical training sections.
• Access design tools.
To locate the new Bourns app for your Apple phone just go to the App Store for iPhone/iPad or the Play Store for Android devices, and search for Bourns Electronic Components'.
Electrocomp launches new website 25 March 2020, Electrocomp
, News
Electrocomp is inviting visitors to explore its new website, which has been designed to offer a user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality while allowing customers to see their ...
Read more...STM32CubeMonitor for runtime variable monitoring 25 March 2020, Altron Arrow
, Design Automation
The STM32CubeMonitor family of tools helps to fine-tune and diagnose STM32 applications at runtime by reading and visualising their variables in real time. In addition to specialised versions (power, ...
Read more...Elegant and functional handheld enclosures 25 March 2020, Electrocomp
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Hammond Electronics has launched its new 1552 family of handheld enclosures. Initially available in six sizes, the IP54 rated UL94-V0 flame-retardant ABS enclosure features an ergonomic design that fits ...
Read more...Rectifier chip diodes 25 March 2020, Electrocomp
, Circuit & System Protection
Portable electronics, communications, computing and video equipment manufacturers are challenging the semiconductor industry to develop increasingly power efficient solutions with smaller electronics ...
Read more...SMD fuse with automotive qualification 25 March 2020, Electrocomp
, Circuit & System Protection
Bourns announced the introduction of two new series of AEC-Q200 compliant SMD fuses to complement its already successful line of SinglFuse SMD Fuse products.
The new Model SF-0603HIA-M and SF-1206HIA-M ...
Read more...Multi-constellation positioning modules 25 March 2020, Electrocomp
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Locosys HD-1612-BV2 and HD-1612-BV3 are high-performance, dual-band GNSS positioning modules that are capable of tracking all global civil navigation systems (GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, QZSS and ...
Read more...High-current, shielded power inductors 25 March 2020, Electrocomp
, Passive Components
Bourns is introducing the Model SRP3012C, SRP3020C, SRP5020C, SRP5030C, SRP1245C and SRP1265C high-current, shielded power inductors, designed to meet today’s high-current density requirement in various ...
Read more...Flanged extruded aluminium enclosures 25 March 2020, Electrocomp
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Hammond Manufacturing is launching the 1455F flanged extruded aluminium enclosures, which add a further variant to the popular 1455 standard family, giving further options to the 1457 IP65 sealed version, ...
Read more...Electrocomp launches new website 26 February 2020, Electrocomp
, News
Electrocomp is inviting visitors to explore its new website, which has been designed to offer a user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality while allowing customers to see their ...