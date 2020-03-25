Switchers for high-power LED displays

25 March 2020

Power Integrations’ InnoSwitch3-MX isolated switcher IC family has been expanded with the addition of three new PowiGaN devices. As part of a chipset with Power Integrations’ InnoMux controller IC, the new switcher ICs now support display and appliance power supply applications with a continuous output power of up to 75 W without a heatsink.

The InnoMux chipset employs a unique single-stage power architecture that reduces losses in display applications by 50% when compared to conventional designs, increasing overall efficiency to 91% in constant-voltage and constant-current LED backlight driver designs. Additionally, by eliminating the need for post regulation (i.e., buck and boost) stages, TV and monitor designers can halve component count, improving reliability and reducing manufacturing cost. With a high breakdown voltage of 750 V, the PowiGaN InnoSwitch3-MX parts are also extremely robust and highly resistant to the line surges and swells commonly seen in regions with unstable mains voltages.

InnoSwitch3-MX flyback switcher ICs combine the primary switch, the primary-side controller, a secondary-side synchronous rectification controller and PI’s innovative FluxLink high-speed communications link. The InnoSwitch3-MX receives control instructions from its chipset partner InnoMux IC, which independently measures the load requirements of each output and directs the switcher IC to deliver the right amount of power to each output, maintaining accurate regulation of current or voltage.

Comments Power Integrations’ product marketing manager Edward Ong: “By using our PowiGaN technology we are able to address higher-output applications in TVs, monitors and appliances that employ LED displays. The chipset increases efficiency beyond the requirements of all mandatory regulations and improves manufacturers’ scores in EU efficiency labelling programmes.”

