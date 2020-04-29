High-speed DDR4 SDRAMs

29 April 2020 DSP, Micros & Memory

Alliance Memory has expanded its product offering with a new line of high-speed CMOS DDR4 SDRAMs. For improved performance over previous-generation DDR3 devices, the 4 GB AS4C256M16D4 and AS4C512M8D4 offer lower power consumption and faster data transfer rates in 96-ball and 78-ball FBGA packages.

Compared to DDR3 SDRAMs, the devices reduce operating voltages from 1,5 V to +1,2 V (±0,06 V) to increase battery life in portable electronics such as notebook computers, smartphones and tablets. For increased efficiency and performance in desktop computers and servers, the 256 MB x 16-bit AS4C256M16D4 and 512 MB x 8-bit AS4C512M8D4 offer up to 16 memory banks and deliver faster clock speeds to 1333 MHz for extremely high transfer rates of 2400 Mbps/pin (1200 MHz) and 2666 Mbps/pin (1333 MHz).

With minimal die shrinks, the DDR4 SDRAMs provide reliable drop-in, pin-for-pin-compatible replacements for numerous similar solutions – eliminating the need for costly redesigns and part requalification. Offered in commercial and industrial temperature ranges, the devices are ideal for the industrial, medical, IoT, automotive, gaming and consumer markets.

For more information contact Future Electronics, +27 21 421 8292 , marian.ledgerwood@futureelectronics.com, www.futureelectronics.com

Credit(s)

Future Electronics





