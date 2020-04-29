Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

High-speed DDR4 SDRAMs

29 April 2020 DSP, Micros & Memory

Alliance Memory has expanded its product offering with a new line of high-speed CMOS DDR4 SDRAMs. For improved performance over previous-generation DDR3 devices, the 4 GB AS4C256M16D4 and AS4C512M8D4 offer lower power consumption and faster data transfer rates in 96-ball and 78-ball FBGA packages.

Compared to DDR3 SDRAMs, the devices reduce operating voltages from 1,5 V to +1,2 V (±0,06 V) to increase battery life in portable electronics such as notebook computers, smartphones and tablets. For increased efficiency and performance in desktop computers and servers, the 256 MB x 16-bit AS4C256M16D4 and 512 MB x 8-bit AS4C512M8D4 offer up to 16 memory banks and deliver faster clock speeds to 1333 MHz for extremely high transfer rates of 2400 Mbps/pin (1200 MHz) and 2666 Mbps/pin (1333 MHz).

With minimal die shrinks, the DDR4 SDRAMs provide reliable drop-in, pin-for-pin-compatible replacements for numerous similar solutions – eliminating the need for costly redesigns and part requalification. Offered in commercial and industrial temperature ranges, the devices are ideal for the industrial, medical, IoT, automotive, gaming and consumer markets.

For more information contact Future Electronics, +27 21 421 8292, marian.ledgerwood@futureelectronics.com, www.futureelectronics.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 421 8292
Fax: 086 623 4522
Email: craig.hemmes@futureelectronics.com
www: www.futureelectronics.com
Articles: More information and articles about Future Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Enabling cloud connectivity to all Microchip MCUs and MPUs
25 March 2020, Avnet South Africa , DSP, Micros & Memory
Due to the fragmented nature of the Internet of Things (IoT) marketplace, increasing project complexity and costs, today’s developers face more challenges in design decisions than ever before. These challenges ...

Read more...
DC-DC converter for aerospace/defence
25 March 2020, Future Electronics , Power Electronics / Power Management
Vicor announced the DCM5614, an isolated, regulated 270 V-28 V DC-DC converter with an output power rating of 1300 W in a 142,2 x 35,6 x 9,4 mm VIA package. Providing power density of 27,52 W/cm3 at a ...

Read more...
Cryptographic MCU protects against malware
29 April 2020, Altron Arrow , DSP, Micros & Memory
With the rapid growth of 5G including new cellular infrastructure, growing networks and data centres supporting expanding cloud computing, developers are seeking new ways to ensure operating systems remain ...

Read more...
MCU with embedded LoRa transceiver
29 April 2020, Altron Arrow , DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32WL is the world’s first wireless microcontroller (MCU) to integrate a LoRa transceiver on its silicon die. Until now, the industry either had discrete MCUs and transceivers, or both components ...

Read more...
Industrial-grade 32 GB DRAM modules
25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics , DSP, Micros & Memory
32 GB DRAM modules from Innodisk are the newest industrial-grade, high-capacity DRAM series launched with expanded capacity. Targeted at core network switches for 5G technology – touted as a much faster, ...

Read more...
New PIC MCU family
25 March 2020, Avnet South Africa , DSP, Micros & Memory
In microcontroller (MCU)-based system design, software is often the bottleneck for both time to market and system performance. By offloading many software tasks to hardware, Microchip Technology’s new ...

Read more...
Wireless MCUs with built-in NFC
25 March 2020, Future Electronics , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP Semiconductors has released the new JN5189 and JN5188 IEEE 802.15.4 wireless microcontrollers (MCUs) that deliver ultra-low power connected intelligence for Zigbee 3.0 and Thread applications. The ...

Read more...
Micron and Continental accelerate automotive machine learning
25 March 2020, Altron Arrow , DSP, Micros & Memory
Micron Technology, together with technology company Continental, announced plans to enter into a collaboration agreement to explore and adapt Micron’s deep learning accelerator for next-generation machine ...

Read more...
ASIL-D certified embedded safety controller
25 March 2020, Altron Arrow , DSP, Micros & Memory
Electro-mobility, advanced driver assistance systems, connected driving – the demand for functionally safe electrical and electronic systems in cars is increasing. Infineon Technologies has now reached ...

Read more...
MCUs for new-generation smart objects
26 February 2020, Altron Arrow , DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics’ latest STM32H7A3, STM32H7B3, and STM32H7B0 Value Line microcontrollers (MCUs) combine 280 MHz Arm Cortex-M7 core performance, high memory density, and power savings for future generations ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved