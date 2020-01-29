High-temperature shielded power inductors
29 April 2020
Passive Components
The Bourns inductive components product line is introducing the Model SRP6030VA and SRP1040VA high-temperature shielded power inductors. These models are built with a new metal alloy powder formulation and round enamel coated copper wire. The new metal alloy powder formulation allows for an extremely high operating temperature of 180°C (including self-heating) which makes these AEC-Q200 compliant inductors ideal for many high-temperature environments.
These inductors feature low DC resistance, high heating/saturation current, low buzz noise, excellent temperature stability and shielded construction for low magnetic radiation. The Model SRP6030VA and SRP1040VA series are AEC-Q200 compliant.
These inductors are well suited for DC-DC converters and power supplies in consumer, industrial, low/medium risk medical and telecom applications where higher inductor reliability at elevated operating temperatures may be required.
For more information contact Electrocomp, +27 11 458 9000, andrew@electrocomp.co.za, www.electrocomp.co.za
Further reading:
Passive components and subsystems for demanding applications
29 April 2020, Actum Group
, Passive Components
Represented locally by Actum Group, Exxelia is a specialised manufacturer of high-quality Hi-Rel passive components and precision subsystems. Exxelia products meet complex specifications and cater for ...
Read more...
Thick film resistors with wide terminals
26 February 2020, TRX Electronics
, Passive Components
High reliability and enhanced terminal strength are essential in power designs. KOA’s wide-terminal resistors offer several advantages compared to standard footprints. The 0612 chip size allows a 6 times ...
Read more...
Metal plate power shunts
25 March 2020, TRX Electronics
, Passive Components
Ideal for high-current applications, the PSx series of shunts has just been expanded by KOA. Built using a solid metal alloy resistance element with copper terminations, the device also has a low TC and ...
Read more...
Automotive grade through-hole inductor
25 March 2020, Altron Arrow
, Passive Components
Vishay recently introduced a new IHDM automotive grade edge-wound, through-hole inductor with rated current up to 150 A for under-the-hood applications. Featuring powdered iron alloy core technology, ...
Read more...
High-current, shielded power inductors
25 March 2020, Electrocomp
, Passive Components
Bourns is introducing the Model SRP3012C, SRP3020C, SRP5020C, SRP5030C, SRP1245C and SRP1265C high-current, shielded power inductors, designed to meet today’s high-current density requirement in various ...
Read more...
Chip resistors in space-saving case size
25 March 2020, Altron Arrow
, Passive Components
Vishay has extended its TNPU e3 series of automotive grade ultra-precision thin film flat chip resistors with a new space-saving component in the compact 0402 case size.
Offering high long-term stability ...
Read more...
Innovative power capacitor technologies for wide band-gap semiconductors
26 February 2020, Electrocomp
, Passive Components
Conventional semiconductors based on silicon are being replaced by wide band-gap (WBG) technologies based on GaN (gallium nitride) and SiC (silicon carbide). These demand a great deal from the passive ...
Read more...
Automotive-compliant power transformers
26 February 2020, Electrocomp
, Passive Components
Bourns’ inductive components product line is introducing the high clearance/creepage distance isolation power transformer Model HCT Series. These AEC-Q200 compliant high-voltage isolation push-pull transformers ...
Read more...
Halo invests in high-speed data transformers
29 January 2020, ASIC Design Services
, Passive Components
Halo Electronics, a leading supplier of Ethernet transformers, has invested in UWB X Limited, a UK based technology company focused on creating a new high-speed transformer technology. As part of Halo’s ...
Read more...
LAN transformers with automotive certification
29 January 2020
, Passive Components
Bourns’ signal magnetics product line has introduced three new LAN transformers: Model SM91071AL, SM91072AL and SM91073AL. These new products are single-port LAN 10/100 Base-T/isolation transformer modules ...
Read more...