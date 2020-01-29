High-temperature shielded power inductors

29 April 2020 Passive Components

The Bourns inductive components product line is introducing the Model SRP6030VA and SRP1040VA high-temperature shielded power inductors. These models are built with a new metal alloy powder formulation and round enamel coated copper wire. The new metal alloy powder formulation allows for an extremely high operating temperature of 180°C (including self-heating) which makes these AEC-Q200 compliant inductors ideal for many high-temperature environments.

These inductors feature low DC resistance, high heating/saturation current, low buzz noise, excellent temperature stability and shielded construction for low magnetic radiation. The Model SRP6030VA and SRP1040VA series are AEC-Q200 compliant.

These inductors are well suited for DC-DC converters and power supplies in consumer, industrial, low/medium risk medical and telecom applications where higher inductor reliability at elevated operating temperatures may be required.

For more information contact Electrocomp, +27 11 458 9000 , andrew@electrocomp.co.za, www.electrocomp.co.za






