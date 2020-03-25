NXP streamlines development with Microsoft Azure RTOS

NXP Semiconductors expanded its partnership with Microsoft to bring Microsoft Azure RTOS, a comprehensive real-time operating system (RTOS), to a broader range of processing solutions from its EdgeVerse portfolio. The collaborative efforts will give NXP’s developer community using MCUXpresso software and tools seamless access to the capabilities of Azure RTOS, including fully integrated middleware and tools for file management, graphical user interface, security, networking and wired/wireless connectivity.

Currently, Azure RTOS support is available for many of NXP’s low-power, secure 32-bit LPC and i.MX RT crossover microcontrollers (MCUs). With this announcement, NXP intends to broaden its partnership and enable Azure RTOS from within its popular MCUXpresso software development kit (SDK), which will further expand support across its broader MCU portfolio. This turnkey integration will simplify nearly every step of the development cycle, such as choosing the right processor, developing and deploying secure, intelligent edge devices, building secure local area networks and connecting to the cloud.

NXP and Microsoft envision this collaboration will reduce production costs for developers and help them bring new industrial and IoT edge applications to market faster.

“The rapid adoption of edge processing has changed the landscape of operating systems for MCUs. The industrial and IoT edge of today requires embedded software that is anchored by small footprint RTOS, combined with comprehensive middleware stacks, which Azure RTOS provides,” said Joe Yu, vice president and general manager of microcontrollers at NXP. “We’re happy to complement the breadth of our MCUs with Azure RTOS for our customers to unlock the limitless possibilities of the intelligent edge and secure connected world.”

