NXP streamlines development with Microsoft Azure RTOS
29 April 2020
Computer/Embedded Technology
NXP Semiconductors expanded its partnership with Microsoft to bring Microsoft Azure RTOS, a comprehensive real-time operating system (RTOS), to a broader range of processing solutions from its EdgeVerse portfolio. The collaborative efforts will give NXP’s developer community using MCUXpresso software and tools seamless access to the capabilities of Azure RTOS, including fully integrated middleware and tools for file management, graphical user interface, security, networking and wired/wireless connectivity.
Currently, Azure RTOS support is available for many of NXP’s low-power, secure 32-bit LPC and i.MX RT crossover microcontrollers (MCUs). With this announcement, NXP intends to broaden its partnership and enable Azure RTOS from within its popular MCUXpresso software development kit (SDK), which will further expand support across its broader MCU portfolio. This turnkey integration will simplify nearly every step of the development cycle, such as choosing the right processor, developing and deploying secure, intelligent edge devices, building secure local area networks and connecting to the cloud.
NXP and Microsoft envision this collaboration will reduce production costs for developers and help them bring new industrial and IoT edge applications to market faster.
“The rapid adoption of edge processing has changed the landscape of operating systems for MCUs. The industrial and IoT edge of today requires embedded software that is anchored by small footprint RTOS, combined with comprehensive middleware stacks, which Azure RTOS provides,” said Joe Yu, vice president and general manager of microcontrollers at NXP. “We’re happy to complement the breadth of our MCUs with Azure RTOS for our customers to unlock the limitless possibilities of the intelligent edge and secure connected world.”
Switchers for high-power LED displays 25 March 2020, EBV Electrolink
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Power Integrations’ InnoSwitch3-MX isolated switcher IC family has been expanded with the addition of three new PowiGaN devices. As part of a chipset with Power Integrations’ InnoMux controller IC, the ...
Read more...‘World’s smallest’ single-board computer 25 March 2020, Centurion Micro Electronics
, Computer/Embedded Technology
AMD has been producing x86 type CPUs since the eighties. Over the years it has had numerous CPU families and in 2017 released its latest Zen Core family and branded the CPUs ‘Ryzen’.
In 2020 AMD released ...
Read more...Mini PCIe reference design for MIL-STD-1553 25 March 2020, ASIC Design Services
, Computer/Embedded Technology
Holt Integrated Circuits introduced a new dual-channel development kit and complete reference design based on the popular HI-2130LBx MIL-STD-1553 fully integrated terminals. The kit includes a full-size ...
Read more...Compact fanless PC for harsh environments 25 March 2020, Brandwagon Distribution
, Computer/Embedded Technology
Compulab’s Airtop3 is a ruggedised, small-form-factor fanless IoT edge server with optimised performance, features and cooling.
The ruggedised aluminium case is specially designed to generate natural ...
Read more...AI cards optimised for vision processing 25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Computer/Embedded Technology
AI (artificial intelligence) is taking the world of IoT by storm. While many aspects of AI are computing- and resource-intensive, others rely on small and swift devices that can quickly deliver results. ...
Read more...NXP releases new digital key solution 25 March 2020, EBV Electrolink
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP Semiconductors announced a new automotive digital key solution that enables smartphones, key fobs and other mobile devices to securely communicate, store, authenticate and share digital keys with ...
Read more...New Wi-Fi 6 portfolio from NXP 25 March 2020, EBV Electrolink
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP Semiconductors announced the availability of a comprehensive Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) portfolio, which significantly expands the number of products and markets able to adopt the latest Wi-Fi standards. ...
Read more...Waterproof touchscreen keyboard console 26 February 2020, Brandwagon Distribution
, Computer/Embedded Technology
The industrial IP65-rated keyboard console from Digisign features a high-performance fanless processor and a user-friendly IP65 touch monitor, making it a modern solution for industrial automation and ...
Read more...NVIDIA-powered computing for AI at the edge 26 February 2020, Altron Arrow
, Computer/Embedded Technology
The AI revolution is transforming industries, reaching products that are smaller and more affordable than ever before. Many companies have been constrained by the challenges of size, power, and AI compute ...