Passive components and subsystems for demanding applications

29 April 2020 Passive Components

Represented locally by Actum Group, Exxelia is a specialised manufacturer of high-quality Hi-Rel passive components and precision subsystems. Exxelia products meet complex specifications and cater for critical functions, such as MIL and ESA. Its products are commonly used in power electronics, power generation, energy storage and signal filtering.

Exxelia multi-layer ceramic capacitors offer high temperature resistance, as well as high volume/capacitance ratio. This includes NPO, BX, 2C1, X7R, C4xx and –2200 ppm/°C dielectrics. Its variety of properties make it ideal for many demanding applications, such as aircraft flight controls,

switch-mode power supply, charge/discharge applications, medical implants, drilling tools and satellite platforms. The Exxelia capacitor range includes film, silvered Mica, tantalum, aluminium electrolytic, ceramic, high-voltage and RF.

Exxelia has developed custom search functionality on its website that enables you to select criteria and find the right capacitor for your application. Visit www.exxelia.com to get started.

For more information contact Actum Group, +27 11 608 3001 , sales@actum.co.za, www.actum.co.za

Credit(s)

Actum Group





