Customisable display suitable for agriculture
29 April 2020
Opto-Electronics
Topcon Positioning Group announced a pre-series release of its new OPUS B-Series display available for the developer, systems integrator and manufacturer market for user-interface design and implementation research. It is the first of a new family of displays designed for rapid, customisable implementation in agricultural, industrial and construction applications.
“We believe the versatility of the display will make it very attractive for a wide range of machine manufacturer applications. Plus, the ability to quickly configure the look and functionality will contribute to faster delivery times to market for their products,” said Thilo Nagel, general manager, Topcon Electronics.
The display features a 5-inch touchscreen, aluminium housing and customisable frame that can support the colour and branding choices of the manufacturer incorporating it into their products. Its IP66 rating and operating range of -30°C to 75°C+) allow the display to be used in broad and extreme applications and environments.
“We are excited to introduce our newest ruggedised display to the market. We have integrated the best parts of two popular Topcon offerings in a new package. The screen size, high-performance processor and moderate pricing place the new device between our smaller A3 and larger A6 offerings,” said Thilo Nagel, general manager, Topcon Electronics.
The display can be customised using familiar programming languages and tools including OPUS Projektor, CODESYS and C+/C++.
For more information contact Vepac Electronics, +27 11 454 8053, sales@vepac.co.za, www.vepac.co.za
