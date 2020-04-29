Categories

Passive Components



Storage choke for audio amplifiers

29 April 2020 Passive Components

With WE-HIDA, Würth Elektronik offers a storage choke optimised for Class D amplifiers. The high-current inductor is characterised by low core losses, very low DC resistances from 2,5 mΩ to 14,8 mΩ and high saturation currents. WE-HIDA is not only available as a single inductor, but also in 2-in-1 designs (package sizes 1415 and 1521) for compact BTL (bridge-tied-load) applications.

In order to achieve the lowest possible total harmonic distortion in audio applications, the inductance values of the WE-HIDA have been selected to suit the most common filter topologies and have also been specifically tested. The THT (through-hole technology) high-current inductor is offered in 1415, 1480, 1521, 1715 and 3119 packages and in different versions with saturation currents from 6,5 A to 58 A. The operating temperature is specified for -40°C to +125°C.

For more information contact Jason Page, Würth Elektronik eiSos, +27 71 259 9381, jason.page@we-online.com


Credit(s)

Email: jason.page@we-online.com
www: www.we-online.com
Articles: More information and articles about Würth Elektronik eiSos


