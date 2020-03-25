Bypass capacitor kit for MMIC amplifiers

High-frequency MMIC amplifiers with broadband gain need to be protected from RF noise on the supply lines, particularly RF energy coupled back into the device from its output. Supply noise creates challenges in RF systems where it can mix with RF signals, impacting signal/noise ratios and potentially causing spurious output.
Avoiding this requires the use of a bypass capacitor that provides an efficient path to ground for RF energy on the supply line before it enters a gain stage. Knowles Precision Devices supplies parts with voltage handling to 200 V, with each kit containing Border Caps with a frequency range up to 80 GHz, capacitance values from 0,02 pF to 2,4 nF and voltage rating up to 100 V.
They are suitable for DC blocking, RF bypassing, filtering, tuning and coupling.
