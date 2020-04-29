The MA285.LBICG.001 from Taoglas is a 5-in-1 combination antenna that includes one GNSS (GPS-GLONASS-BeiDou), two x LTE MIMO and two x dual-band 2,4/5,8 GHz Wi-Fi MIMO elements. This low-profile, omnidirectional antenna delivers powerful LTE antenna technology that includes backward compatibility to work at most worldwide 3G and 2G bands.
Coupled with GPS, GLONASS and BeiDou and Wi-Fi MIMO, it is ideal for next-generation, multiple wireless technology systems, such as vehicle telematics and applications that require highly sophisticated antennas for real-time streaming demanding high-speed video uplink and downlink into the cabin of the vehicle.
The MA285.LBICG.001 is RoHS and REACH compliant and is available in an IP67-rated robust PC/ABS waterproof enclosure (151,8 x 59 x 13 mm) with SMA(M) and RP-SMA(M) connectors and 2 m RG-174 and 2 m low-loss TGC-200 cables. Customised cables and connector versions are also available.
This adhesive-mount GNSS antenna has been designed to work equally well on both GPS/Galileo and GLONASS bands, leading to higher location accuracy and stability of tracking in urban environments. It is suitable for application in next-generation OEM automotive connectivity, multimedia, navigation and telematics systems, V2V, V2X and fleet management applications, real-time HD video streaming, digital signage and remote monitoring and first net responder routers.
Ethernet tap for IO Ninja 25 March 2020, RF Design
, Test & Measurement
Monitoring network communications of your PC can be accomplished without any specialised hardware – just use the Pcap Sniffer plugin of IO Ninja. The task of tapping into the Ethernet traffic of a non-PC ...
Read more...5G security is all-important for governments 25 March 2020
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The 5G revolution is about to flip us from a society that ‘uses networks’ to one that ‘runs on networks’. 5G will connect everyone to everything. It will combine with other key disruptors – the cloud, ...
Read more...Bluetooth 5.2 system-on-chip 25 March 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Nordic Semiconductor announced the nRF52820 Bluetooth 5.2 system-on-chip (SoC), the sixth addition to its nRF52 Series. The nRF52820 is an ultra-low-power Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE), Bluetooth ...
Read more...NB-IoT prototyping board 29 April 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The iTracker RAK8211-NB is a versatile developer board aimed at aiding in quick prototypes using NB-IoT. The board includes an array of connectivity options (NB-IoT, BLE5.0 and GPS) and sensors like an ...
Read more...Low-cost Sigfox reference design 29 April 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
HopeRF has released a reference design for low-cost Sigfox connectivity using its CMT2189C devices. These are fully integrated, highly flexible, high-performance, SoC (G)FSK/OOK transmitters with an embedded ...
Read more...Modem cards for industrial IoT applications 29 April 2020, Gemalto IoT (Cinterion Wireless Modules)
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Gemalto’s family of Cinterion IoT modem cards delivers instant access to both LTE cellular and 5G networks for a range of industrial IoT applications like vending machines or digital signage, routers ...
Read more...Dual military-grade transceiver 29 April 2020, ASIC Design Services
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Holt Integrated Circuits today announced the introduction of its HI-15850, the world’s first 3,3 V MIL-STD-1553 dual transceiver with 1,8 V, 2,5 V and 3,3 V compatible digital I/O. This feature gives ...
Read more...Bluetooth 5.2 system-on-chip 29 April 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Nordic Semiconductor announced the nRF52820 Bluetooth 5.2 system-on-chip (SoC), the sixth addition to its nRF52 Series. The nRF52820 is an ultra-low-power Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE), Bluetooth ...
Read more...Ceramic-based thick film RF filters 29 April 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Our new Planar X Series is part of Smiths Interconnect’s overarching initiative that entails the creation of best-in-class planar RF filter solutions designed and tested to support various applications ...