5-in-1 combination antenna

29 April 2020

The MA285.LBICG.001 from Taoglas is a 5-in-1 combination antenna that includes one GNSS (GPS-GLONASS-BeiDou), two x LTE MIMO and two x dual-band 2,4/5,8 GHz Wi-Fi MIMO elements. This low-profile, omnidirectional antenna delivers powerful LTE antenna technology that includes backward compatibility to work at most worldwide 3G and 2G bands.

Coupled with GPS, GLONASS and BeiDou and Wi-Fi MIMO, it is ideal for next-generation, multiple wireless technology systems, such as vehicle telematics and applications that require highly sophisticated antennas for real-time streaming demanding high-speed video uplink and downlink into the cabin of the vehicle.

The MA285.LBICG.001 is RoHS and REACH compliant and is available in an IP67-rated robust PC/ABS waterproof enclosure (151,8 x 59 x 13 mm) with SMA(M) and RP-SMA(M) connectors and 2 m RG-174 and 2 m low-loss TGC-200 cables. Customised cables and connector versions are also available.

This adhesive-mount GNSS antenna has been designed to work equally well on both GPS/Galileo and GLONASS bands, leading to higher location accuracy and stability of tracking in urban environments. It is suitable for application in next-generation OEM automotive connectivity, multimedia, navigation and telematics systems, V2V, V2X and fleet management applications, real-time HD video streaming, digital signage and remote monitoring and first net responder routers.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

