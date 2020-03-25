Storage choke against harmonic distortion

The WE-LHMD is an SMT-mountable storage choke from Würth Elektronik optimised for filter topologies in Class-D amplifiers. Thanks to their iron powder cores, the high-current inductors for audio applications (available in 1008 and 1213 packages) display stable behaviour at high peak currents.
The WE-LHMD features the 2-in-1 design from non-coupled inductors and is therefore suitable for compact BTL (bridge-tied load) applications. The inductors are characterised by high saturation currents from 13 A to 25 A and low DC resistances from 16 mΩ to 104 mΩ. The operating temperature is specified for -40°C to +125°C.
