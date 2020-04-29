Solid-state drive based on QLC technology

29 April 2020 Computer/Embedded Technology

Micron Technology announced new Micron 5210 ION enterprise SATA SSD capacity and features, solidifying its leadership in QLC (quad-level cell) technology volume production. The world’s first QLC solid-state drive (SSD), the Micron 5210 is based on the company’s advanced QLC NAND technology and quickly replacing legacy hard disk drives (HDDs).

From SQL and NoSQL databases to big data and analytics, object stores and vSAN capacity tiers, customers are now reaping the benefits of NAND Flash on performance-sensitive workloads that used to live on HDDs. Rapidly supplanting 10K HDDs, the Micron 5210 delivers 175 times faster random reads, 30 times faster random writes, two times more sequential throughput and three times more energy efficiency than the largest 10K RPM HDDs1 – all at a compelling price point.

Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) adoption momentum is accelerating the industry’s transition from HDDs to QLC SSDs in general-purpose server workloads, improving their performance, reliability and power consumption.

“The new and innovative QLC wear-optimisation technology engineered into Micron’s SSDs can enable customers to safely leverage SSDs for many of their workloads, addressing an important customer need as performance and capacity demands grow,” said John Donovan, executive director of Data Center Infrastructure at Lenovo Data Center Group. “Micron’s 5210 QLC SSDs are available today on Lenovo’s ThinkSystem solution portfolio.”

As workloads evolve to meet growing demands for real-time data insights and analytics, data centres increasingly need the steady-state speed, capacity, efficiency and reliability that enterprise Flash storage can provide but HDDs cannot. High-density Micron QLC NAND Flash media achieves densities of one terabit on a single chip, providing the ease and platform continuity of SATA, but with the value and speed of QLC NAND. The Micron 5210 ION SSD is optimised to meet these demands.

For more information contact Dirk Venter, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, dventer@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





