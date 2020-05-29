High-performance acrylic conformal coating

29 April 2020 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Electrolube’s HPA high-performance acrylic conformal coating is specifically designed to meet the demanding requirements of applications such as the defence and aerospace industries. It is fast drying and flexible while maintaining excellent characteristics in the most challenging of environments.

HPA has a transparent finish which maintains optical clarity, making it a good choice for LEDs operating in harsh environments. HPA can be sprayed, dipped or brushed.

Electrolube also provides HPASP which has been specifically formulated to provide a viscosity between 60-100 mPa.s for use in selective coating and spray equipment. Choosing HPASP can improve production efficiency by eliminating the need to use thinners.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





