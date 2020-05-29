Categories

X-band GaN power amplifier

29 May 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The QPA2611 from Qorvo is an X-band GaN power amplifier (PA) that operates from 8 to 12 GHz. It delivers more than 5 W of saturated output power with a large signal gain of 26 dB and PAE (power added efficiency) of more than 42%.

This amplifier has an input return loss of more than 12 dB and an output return loss of over 15 dB. It is fabricated using Qorvo’s 0,15 µm GaN on SiC process and is available in a 5 x 5  x 0,85 mm plastic over-mould (OVM) QFN package. The QPA2611 is lead-free and RoHS compliant and is suitable for phased array radar, Satcom and communication applications.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za


