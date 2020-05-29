Bluetooth and Wi-Fi combo module

29 May 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

FSC-BW121 is a Bluetooth and Wi-Fi combo RF module which supports both Bluetooth 4.2 dual mode and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac standards. It requires an external MCU (microcontroller) to execute a Bluetooth protocol stack.

It also supports both 2,4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies, SDIO/UART interfaces, LE and BR/EDR, TCP/UDP/HTTP profiles. It provides excellent wireless connection features for audio applications, automotive applications, smart home applications and so on.

The device integrates a CMOS MAC, baseband PHY and RF in a single chip for IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac compatible WLAN, supports 802.11ac 1x1, Wave-2 compliant with MU-MIMO STA mode and is a complete 802.11n MIMO solution for 2,4 GHz and 5 GHz bands.

