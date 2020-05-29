Bluetooth and Wi-Fi combo module

FSC-BW121 is a Bluetooth and Wi-Fi combo RF module which supports both Bluetooth 4.2 dual mode and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac standards. It requires an external MCU (microcontroller) to execute a Bluetooth protocol stack.
It also supports both 2,4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies, SDIO/UART interfaces, LE and BR/EDR, TCP/UDP/HTTP profiles. It provides excellent wireless connection features for audio applications, automotive applications, smart home applications and so on.
The device integrates a CMOS MAC, baseband PHY and RF in a single chip for IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac compatible WLAN, supports 802.11ac 1x1, Wave-2 compliant with MU-MIMO STA mode and is a complete 802.11n MIMO solution for 2,4 GHz and 5 GHz bands.
RF variable attenuators 29 April 2020, RF Design
The AN7 Thermopad series from Smiths Interconnect are temperature variable chip attenuators that operate from DC to 6 GHz. The Thermopad is a totally passive absorptive microwave attenuator, which provides
RF variable attenuators 29 April 2020, RF Design
u-blox announced its latest contribution to vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology: the VERA P3 V2X module. Based on the u-blox UBX P3 V2X chip, VERA P3 puts automotive OEMs, Tier 1s and manufacturers
V2X made more accessible by new u-blox module 29 April 2020, RF Design
The Cypress CYW920719B2Q40EVB-01 evaluation kit enables users to evaluate and develop single-chip Bluetooth applications using the CYW20719, an ultra-low-power dual-mode Bluetooth 5.0 wireless MCU (microcontroller)
Bluetooth evaluation kit 29 April 2020, Altron Arrow
The ESP-07S Wi-Fi module was developed by Ai-Thinker Technology. The core processor ESP8266 integrates the advanced Tensilica L106 ultra-low-power, 32-bit MCU (microcontroller) in a small package with
Easy-to-use Wi-Fi module 29 April 2020, iCorp Technologies
The QPA2611 from Qorvo is an X-band GaN power amplifier (PA) that operates from 8 to 12 GHz. It delivers more than 5 W of saturated output power with a large signal gain of 26 dB and PAE (power added
X-band GaN power amplifier 29 May 2020, RF Design
The 4G serial server devices HF2421 and HF2421G provide protocol conversion between RS-232/RS-485/RS-422 interfaces and Ethernet/Wi-Fi and 3G/4G, which can meet the solution requirements for serial/network
4G serial routers 29 May 2020, iCorp Technologies
The FXP.524 Venti antenna is a 4-in-1 MIMO, flexible PCB monopole type antenna. Made by Taoglas, the antenna has excellent efficiency and isolation performance for dual-band Wi-Fi applications.
It has
It has ...
Read more...IoT-based smart agriculture solutions 29 May 2020, Altron Arrow
Smart agriculture relies on critically important technologies to perform tasks like sensing, processing, storing, networking and physically moving. However, there's one technology that binds these together
IoT-based smart agriculture solutions 29 May 2020, Altron Arrow
Nemo Outdoor is a laptop-based drive test tool for 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G NR mobile network testing which supports over 300 devices and scanning receivers, from various vendors, all the latest network technologies