Diodes Incorporated announced the PI3HDX12221, an HDMI 2.1 active switch with linear ReDriver that enables manufacturers of TVs, PCs, gaming consoles and set-top boxes to adopt the latest 12 Gbps HDMI standard. The device supports dual inputs with a signal cleaning function that enables extending channel lengths.
The PI3HDX12221 is the first HDMI 2.1 active switch with a non-blocking linear ReDriver. This non-blocking design delivers longer channel extension by transparently conveying differential signals from the source to the receiver, facilitating the channel link training by host and end device.
Features such as automatic input signal detection help reduce system power by shifting into low-power mode when no signal is available. The 4-channel differential design operates from a single 3,3 V supply at data rates up to 12 Gbps and a maximum equaliser gain of +11 dB for HDMI 2.1 at 6 GHz and +7 dB for HDMI 2.0 at 3 GHz.
