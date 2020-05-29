ON Semiconductor has announced a pair of novel devices that are fully compliant with the USB-C PD 3.0 standard. The FAN6390 adaptive charging controller brings ease of integration of the USB-C PD 3.0 programmable power supply (PPS) standard into systems while the NCP12601 is a highly integrated multi-mode flyback controller for rugged, high-performance, offline power supplies such as adaptors.
The new devices greatly simplify USB-C PD 3.0 based power supply designs, provide higher-level integration and reliability and enable higher power density design for applications such as smartphone chargers, AC-DC power adaptors and auxiliary/housekeeping power supplies for various electronic devices.
The optimised architecture provides state machine-based operation for all features required for PD 3.0 and PPS functionality lending to ease of end-product design and manufacturing.
The NCP12601 variable frequency controller combines multi-mode continuous current mode or discontinuous current mode (CCM/DCM) operation with valley switching to suit a wide variety of load conditions. This approach provides superior efficiency when compared to traditional fixed-frequency PWM controllers.
