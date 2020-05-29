Power supplies for solar PV array simulation

The microprocessor controlled laboratory power supply series Psi 9000 2U from Elektroautomatik offers a user-friendly, interactive handling concept along with a remarkable set of standard features, which can facilitate operating them.

Configuration of output parameters, supervision features and other settings as well as the replaceable digital interface modules is smart and comfortable. The implemented supervision features for all output parameters can help reduce test equipment and make it almost unnecessary to install external supervision hardware and software.

All models are equipped with a flexible output stage which provides a higher output voltage at lower output current, or a higher output current at lower output voltage, always limited to the maximum nominal output power. All models within this series include a true function generator which can generate typical functions applied to either output voltage or current.

Features include an adjustable, programmable, 19-inch 2U slide-in Gorilla glass TFT touch display, extensive function generator, user profiles, resistance control, solar photovoltaic (PV) and fuel cell (FC) simulation auto ranging output on-board, two-way interface (USB/analog) and a plug-and-play slot for interface expansion, e.g. Ethernet, CAN, CANopen, Profibus, Profinet, RS-232 and other protocols.

Output voltages range from 0-40 V to 0-750 V d.c.; output currents from 0-4 A to 0-120 A and power from 1 kW to 3 kW.

