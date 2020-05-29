Power supplies for solar PV array simulation

The microprocessor controlled laboratory power supply series Psi 9000 2U from Elektroautomatik offers a user-friendly, interactive handling concept along with a remarkable set of standard features, which can facilitate operating them.
Configuration of output parameters, supervision features and other settings as well as the replaceable digital interface modules is smart and comfortable. The implemented supervision features for all output parameters can help reduce test equipment and make it almost unnecessary to install external supervision hardware and software.
All models are equipped with a flexible output stage which provides a higher output voltage at lower output current, or a higher output current at lower output voltage, always limited to the maximum nominal output power. All models within this series include a true function generator which can generate typical functions applied to either output voltage or current.
Features include an adjustable, programmable, 19-inch 2U slide-in Gorilla glass TFT touch display, extensive function generator, user profiles, resistance control, solar photovoltaic (PV) and fuel cell (FC) simulation auto ranging output on-board, two-way interface (USB/analog) and a plug-and-play slot for interface expansion, e.g. Ethernet, CAN, CANopen, Profibus, Profinet, RS-232 and other protocols.
Output voltages range from 0-40 V to 0-750 V d.c.; output currents from 0-4 A to 0-120 A and power from 1 kW to 3 kW.
MOSFETs for automotive applications 29 April 2020, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Supporting the needs of the electro-mobility market, Infineon Technologies launches its new product family: the CoolMOS CFD7A series. These silicon-based, high-performance products can be used in both ...
Read more...ON Semi expands portfolio for industrial motor drives 29 April 2020, EBV Electrolink
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Motor drive systems are proliferating along with industrial automation and robotics. These systems require energy efficiency, precise measurement, accurate control, and high reliability within harsh industrial ...
Read more...High-performance acrylic conformal coating 29 April 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Electrolube’s HPA high-performance acrylic conformal coating is specifically designed to meet the demanding requirements of applications such as the defence and aerospace industries. It is fast drying ...
Read more...Power management companion chips 29 April 2020, NuVision Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Silicon Labs announced a new line of energy-friendly power management ICs (PMICs) serving as dedicated companion chips for EFR32 wireless devices and EFM32 microcontrollers (MCUs).
The EFP01 PMIC ...
Read more...USB-C PD 3.0 controllers 29 May 2020, EBV Electrolink
, Power Electronics / Power Management
ON Semiconductor has announced a pair of novel devices that are fully compliant with the USB-C PD 3.0 standard. The FAN6390 adaptive charging controller brings ease of integration of the USB-C PD 3.0 programmable ...
Read more...Catalogue: Vepac Electronics 29 May 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Technical Literature
Vepac Electronics has released a new and revised catalogue. Vepac is a leading provider of power solutions and ancillary devices used in the manufacture, integration and service of customer products and ...
Read more...High-performance acrylic conformal coating 29 May 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Electrolube’s HPA high-performance acrylic conformal coating is specifically designed to meet the demanding requirements of applications such as the defence and aerospace industries. It is fast drying ...
Read more...Vepac launches new website 29 May 2020, Vepac Electronics
, News
Vepac Electronics has recently launched its new and optimised website to enable its customers to navigate effortlessly, with a host of new products and related datasheets. Visitors to the site are also ...
Read more...Low-power power management IC 29 May 2020, CST Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The MAX77654 from Maxim Integrated provides highly integrated battery charging and power supply solutions for low-power applications where size and efficiency are critical. The IC features a SIMO buck-boost ...
Read more...Industrial-grade 32 GB DRAM modules 29 May 2020, Vepac Electronics
, DSP, Micros & Memory
32 GB DRAM modules from Innodisk are the newest industrial-grade, high-capacity DRAM series launched with expanded capacity. Targeted at core network switches for 5G technology – touted as a much faster, ...