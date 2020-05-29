Integrated EMC line filters and design kit

29 May 2020 Circuit & System Protection

Würth Elektronik provides solutions to help prevent EMI problems with non-compliant equipment.

It offers complete WE-CLFS EMC line filters that have most components one needs for an EMC filter inside of a welded enclosure for perfect shielding.

All WE-CLFS filters have at least 65 dB of peak attenuation and come with UL and VDE certifications, which ensures safety requirements are already factored into the design. Three different types are available: single-stage, single-stage advanced and two-stage, with options with a rated current up to 20 A.





Another solution Würth Elektronik offers is the ‘Design your own EMC filter’ kit, which includes different common mode chokes, X capacitors, Y capacitors and connectors, as well as a booklet including pre-determined filters which eliminate calculations and component selection. This kit will enable the user to assemble a working EMC filter during design.

For the off-the-shelf power supply’s radiated emissions, a cable ferrite is the easiest solution. Würth Elektronik’s free component selection tool, REDEXPERT, allows users to sort through all cable ferrites, including parts to fit specific cables, to find the best solution in just a few seconds.

For more information contact Jason Page, Würth Elektronik eiSos, +27 71 259 9381 , jason.page@we-online.com, www.we-online.com





