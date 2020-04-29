Advanced EMI shielding solutions

All electronic devices generate electromagnetic radiation that can be transmitted through the air from one electronic device to another. This is known as electromagnetic interference (EMI). In certain industries and applications, the flow of electromagnetic waves and interference can damage your most essential devices and even pose a safety risk.
A few industries that are especially vulnerable to EMI include the automotive, consumer electronics, military (for control panels, signal intelligence, signal blocking and radio military packs), IT/telecommunications, medical and export manufacturing. For over 60 years, Laird Technologies has been at the forefront of EMI protection, shielding and electromagnetic compatibility.
A few of Laird’s EMI and EMC shielding products include:
• Conductive elastomers.
• Form-in-place gaskets.
• Wire mesh gaskets.
• Board level shielding.
• Microwave absorbers.
• Finger strips for enclosure doors, cabinets and boxes.
