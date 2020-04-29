RF/microwave connectors for wide frequency ranges

Withwave, a supplier of versatile RF and microwave test solutions, offers a range of SMPM connectors covering 26,5 to 67 GHz. The connectors cover wide frequency ranges from RF to microwave with excellent frequency performance and high density.
The connectors’ proprietary internal insulator enables a simple structure with higher performance compared to conventional SMPM connectors. Ideal applications could be complex 5G mobile communications modules, systems and various other wireless systems. High-density SMT packaging is available and the connectors employ push-on mating for quick installation.
Withwave offers SMPM cable assemblies with 1,2 mm cable diameter (flexible, semi-rigid, semi-flexible) for various kinds of interconnection solutions such as high-speed testing, surface mount interconnection and telecommunication applications.
