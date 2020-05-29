4G serial routers

29 May 2020

The 4G serial server devices HF2421 and HF2421G provide protocol conversion between RS-232/RS-485/RS-422 interfaces and Ethernet/Wi-Fi and 3G/4G, which can meet the solution requirements for serial/network transmission of industrial products.

The HF2421 integrates 4G/3G,Wi-Fi, Ethernet, high-speed serial port, RS-232/RS-485/RS-422 interfaces and it is based on an Ecos operating system and contains a web page and TCP/IP stack which is convenient to achieve remote data collection and monitoring. The hardware interfaces meet international standard, while it supports air discharge (±15 kV) and contact discharge (±8 kV) for ESD.

The HF2421 and HF2421G adopt a highly integrated hardware and software platform. It has been optimised for all kinds of applications in industrial control, smart grid, personal medical and remote control applications that have lower data rates and transmit or receive data on an infrequent basis.

The HF2421G is essentially an upgraded version of HF2421, with added support for GPS and DIDO functions.

