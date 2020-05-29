RF tuner module covering 2 to 6 MHz

29 May 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Atlanta Micro’s AM9012 is a fully integrated mini-module comprised of MMIC and MCM devices that provide a complete high dynamic range miniature tuner module covering the 2 MHz to 6 GHz frequency range. The superheterodyne tuner module is designed for high performance and low size, weight and power (low SWaP) and is easily mounted to a host circuit board for use in multichannel receiver applications. Sub-octave pre-selectors, pre-amplifiers, local oscillators, frequency converters, power and control line filtering, a temperature sensor and a control FPGA are included.

The analog IF output frequency is centred at 60 MHz with an 80 MHz bandwidth. Multiple tuner sets can be configured to work together for coherent operation and N-channel applications. Interfacing to the tuner is accomplished by simply providing an RF input, DC voltages, frequency reference, SPI control and routing the IF output.

For more information contact Andrew Hannay, RFiber Solutions, +27 82 494 5466 , sales@rfibersolutions.com, www.rfibersolutions.com

Credit(s)

RFiber Solutions





