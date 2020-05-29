Multi-constellation GNSS modules
29 May 2020
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Würth Elektronik has launched a product family of GNSS modules which is notable in several respects: the Elara line represents some of the smallest GNSS modules on the market – both with and without integrated antenna. For sophisticated navigation tasks, the Erinome series uses all four global navigation satellite systems at top speed: GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou. All four modules can be operated in low-power mode and offer I2C in addition to the usual UART interface.
Thanks to tools such as the Würth Elektronik Navigation Satellite Software (WENSS) and an evaluation board, developers who integrate satellite navigation into their product for the first time can quickly achieve optimum results.
Tracking of containers, navigation by agricultural machines or drones, fleet management, cartography, geotagging of cameras, monitoring of animal transports, referencing for international time synchronisation – the most diverse requirements of position-based applications can be met with these GNSS modules.
Elara-I and Elara-II are particularly space-saving modules for applications where positioning by GPS and GLONASS is sufficient. Elara-I, measuring only 10 x 10 x 5,9 mm, has an integrated antenna with high RF sensitivity. Elara-II, measuring 4,1 x 4,1 x 2,2 mm, is one of the smallest GNSS modules on the market for PCB designs with external antenna. Both modules are optimised for battery operation and quickly achieve a localisation accuracy within 1,5 m during operation.
If current position data is permanently requested and/or temporary overshadowing is to be expected, Erinome-I and Erinome-II are recommended. In addition to the American and Russian satellites, these also target the European and Chinese satellites. They provide updated data up to 10 times per second. Erinome-I (18 x 18 x 6,4 mm) is the version with an integrated antenna, Erinome-II (7 x 7 x 1,6 mm) the version with antenna pad. Detailed technical documentation is available for the antenna selection.
All GNSS modules from Würth Elektronik are designed for the industrial temperature range from -40°C up to +85°C.
For more information contact Jason Page, Würth Elektronik eiSos, +27 71 259 9381, jason.page@we-online.com, www.we-online.com
Further reading:
RF variable attenuators
29 April 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AN7 Thermopad series from Smiths Interconnect are temperature variable chip attenuators that operate from DC to 6 GHz. The Thermopad is a totally passive absorptive microwave attenuator, which provides ...
Read more...
V2X made more accessible by new u-blox module
29 April 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox announced its latest contribution to vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology: the VERA P3 V2X module. Based on the u-blox UBX P3 V2X chip, VERA P3 puts automotive OEMs, Tier 1s and manufacturers ...
Read more...
Bluetooth evaluation kit
29 April 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Cypress CYW920719B2Q40EVB-01 evaluation kit enables users to evaluate and develop single-chip Bluetooth applications using the CYW20719, an ultra-low-power dual-mode Bluetooth 5.0 wireless MCU (microcontroller) ...
Read more...
Easy-to-use Wi-Fi module
29 April 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ESP-07S Wi-Fi module was developed by Ai-Thinker Technology. The core processor ESP8266 integrates the advanced Tensilica L106 ultra-low-power, 32-bit MCU (microcontroller) in a small package with ...
Read more...
X-band GaN power amplifier
29 May 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPA2611 from Qorvo is an X-band GaN power amplifier (PA) that operates from 8 to 12 GHz. It delivers more than 5 W of saturated output power with a large signal gain of 26 dB and PAE (power added ...
Read more...
Bluetooth and Wi-Fi combo module
29 May 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
FSC-BW121 is a Bluetooth and Wi-Fi combo RF module which supports both Bluetooth 4.2 dual mode and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac standards. It requires an external MCU (microcontroller) to execute a Bluetooth ...
Read more...
4G serial routers
29 May 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The 4G serial server devices HF2421 and HF2421G provide protocol conversion between RS-232/RS-485/RS-422 interfaces and Ethernet/Wi-Fi and 3G/4G, which can meet the solution requirements for serial/network ...
Read more...
WLAN MIMO antenna with four ports
29 May 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The FXP.524 Venti antenna is a 4-in-1 MIMO, flexible PCB monopole type antenna. Made by Taoglas, the antenna has excellent efficiency and isolation performance for dual-band Wi-Fi applications.
It has ...
Read more...
IoT-based smart agriculture solutions
29 May 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Smart agriculture relies on critically important technologies to perform tasks like sensing, processing, storing, networking and physically moving. However, there’s one technology that binds these together ...
Read more...
Out-of-the-box spoofing mitigation with Galileo’s OS-NMA service
29 May 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Over the past two decades, satellite-based positioning has become an indispensable, everyday technology that we constantly rely on – often even without being aware of it.
With the relentless expansion ...
Read more...