Dual-band Wi-Fi/Bluetooth module

29 May 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Telit’s WE866C6-P is a dual-band (2,4 and 5 GHz), 1-stream (1x1) 802.11 ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth (BT/BLE5) module with an extremely small footprint that provides an easy and cost-effective way for manufacturers to add short-range, wireless connectivity to their products.

With the integrated LTE-Wi-Fi/BLE coexistence filter, the product offers a powerful cellular backhaul solution with Telit’s LE910Cx 4G LTE module family. WE866C6-P also provides a high-bandwidth Wi-Fi/BLE transceiver solution for Linux powered IoT systems. The module supports a low-power, high-speed SDIO 3.0 host interface for Wi-Fi and a UART interface for Bluetooth (BT/BLE). It also offers an additional PCM interface for BT Audio.

The product is an ideal solution for organisations with limited RF (Wi-Fi/BT) expertise or for those seeking faster time to market, as it reduces RF engineering time and removes the burden of testing and certification. Applications include transportation/mobility such as aftermarket/OEM telematics, fleet management, asset tracking, intelligent transportation, car phones and OBD (on-board diagnostics); industrial/infrastructure such as condition-based monitoring, agriculture, video surveillance, healthcare equipment monitoring; and commercial/enterprise such as commercial building automation, patient monitoring, home security and automation and kiosks, vending and POS.

