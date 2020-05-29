End-to-end IoT developer platform

29 May 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

ESP RainMaker, introduced by Espressif Systems, is an end-to-end platform that enables makers to realise their IoT ideas faster with Espressif’s ESP32-S2 SoC (system-on-chip) without the hassle of managing any infrastructure. It provides a device SDK (software development kit), self-adapting phone apps, transparent cloud service and host utilities to reduce complexity in development.

The device SDK allows users to define the device information and attributes. These attributes are synchronised with multiple endpoints, such as phone apps. It also facilitates common use-cases like network provisioning, secure user-device association and cloud communication with easy APIs and example applications. This SDK is based on the ESP-IDF SDK that is used in millions of devices in production.

The iOS and Android phone apps provide Wi-Fi network configuration, user-creation, user-device association and device control use-cases without requiring any change in the app. The phone apps are self adapting, which means that they can render the UI for device control as per the configuration programmed in the device. The phone apps are open source and it’s always possible to modify them as per the designer’s needs.

With ESP RainMaker’s transparent cloud service, the users need not worry about setting up cloud service and managing the infrastructure if they don’t want to. It acts as a transparent conduit of data flow between the devices and other control endpoints. The cloud service provides RESTful APIs for external authenticated endpoints to communicate with devices.

Credit(s)

iCorp Technologies





