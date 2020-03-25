Elmatica’s SA seminars on PCB design a success

During March, just weeks before COVID-19 resulted in South Africa going into lockdown, Elmatica held several seminars in the country, to get closer to and educate the local industry on printed circuit board (PCB) design and manufacturing.

Rather than being a sales pitch for Elmatica, a leading Norway-based PCB broker, the events were highly technical and practical in nature, organised in such a way as to encourage interaction with delegates. One of the company’s senior technical managers, John Steinar Johnsen, who has more than 35 years’ experience, shared his knowledge on PCB trends, technologies, specifications, design for manufacturing, design rules and other topics.



According to Elmatica’s South African country manager, Mikael Jansson, the idea was all about creating a forum for sharing knowledge and experience with the goal to create more reliable products and educate attendees around design, free of charge.

“This seminar concept was all about sharing the knowledge Elmatica has gained since its inception in 1971 and our philosophy of getting involved in customers’ design from the beginning stages in order to help them develop optimised products,” Jansson explained. “This fits perfectly with our company culture of openness, assistance and transparency. Over and above the seminars, we are also making every effort to assist our customers with personal customer visits.”

As to the effects of COVID-19, which were only beginning to make themselves known at the time of the seminars, Jansson says it helps that Elmatica has a global mindset and “hedges its bets by not putting all its eggs in one basket, but offers manufacturers in Asia, the US and Europe.” This allows the company to continue sourcing from qualified PCB manufacturing facilities around the world as lockdown measures vary from region to region.



Based on how well the seminars were received, Elmatica plans to hold more in the future, hopefully sooner than later as the coronavirus situation allows. Until then, its focus is on high-quality webinars on PCB design-related topics, defence regulations and PCB standards.

