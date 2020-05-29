Webinar: Bob Willis

29 May 2020 Events

Most of the industry worldwide has been running no-clean processes for many years and often, understandably, neglected important issues like design for cleaning, selecting compatible components and compatibility between cleaning materials and flux residues. With increased miniaturisation and the demands of modern circuits, cleaning has come back to eliminate selected failures.

Conformal coating is another process which has demanded special levels of surface cleanliness to guarantee coating adhesion and long-term reliability. Although there are high-reliability producers that use coating with no-clean, others want that extra confidence.

Bob Willis will be presenting a webinar covering these topics, including a Q&A; session which provides ample time for delegates’ questions to be answered. However, if a delegate has a process example they would like covered in the webinar, it will need to be provided in advance of the session. A copy of each of the slides presented will be provided after the webinar.

• When: 8 June 2020 from 2:30 to 4:00 pm (UK time).

• Duration: Between 60 and 90 minutes, including question and answer session.

• Cost: £65

• Register: www.dataweek.co.za/*may20-bobwillis





