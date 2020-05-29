Video reel: product videos

Further reading:

MOSFETs for automotive applications

29 April 2020, Altron Arrow , Power Electronics / Power Management

Phase noise analyser for precision oscillator characterisation

29 April 2020, Altron Arrow , Test & Measurement

Bluetooth evaluation kit

29 April 2020, Altron Arrow , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Solid-state drive based on QLC technology

29 April 2020, Altron Arrow , Computer/Embedded Technology

HDMI 2.1 active switch

29 May 2020, Altron Arrow , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

Chip resistors in automotive grade

29 May 2020, Altron Arrow , Passive Components

IoT-based smart agriculture solutions

29 May 2020, Altron Arrow , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Dual-band Wi-Fi/Bluetooth module

29 May 2020, Altron Arrow , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Expansion boards for Cherry Blossom

29 May 2020, Altron Arrow , Computer/Embedded Technology

Developer kit for AI edge devices

29 May 2020, Altron Arrow , Computer/Embedded Technology

Supporting the needs of the electro-mobility market, Infineon Technologies launches its new product family: the CoolMOS CFD7A series. These silicon-based, high-performance products can be used in bothTo help research and manufacturing engineers make precise and accurate measurement of frequency signals, including those generated by atomic clocks and other high-performance frequency reference modulesThe Cypress CYW920719B2Q40EVB-01 evaluation kit enables users to evaluate and develop single-chip Bluetooth applications using the CYW20719, an ultra-low-power dual-mode Bluetooth 5.0 wireless MCU (microcontroller)Micron Technology announced new Micron 5210 ION enterprise SATA SSD capacity and features, solidifying its leadership in QLC (quad-level cell) technology volume production. The world’s first QLC solid-stateDiodes Incorporated announced the PI3HDX12221, an HDMI 2.1 active switch with linear ReDriver that enables manufacturers of TVs, PCs, gaming consoles and set-top boxes to adopt the latest 12 Gbps HDMIVishay has enhanced its MC AT precision series of automotive grade thin film chip resistors with a wider range of resistance values from 47 Ω to 10 MΩ in the 1206 case size. The MCA 1206 AT is the industry’sSmart agriculture relies on critically important technologies to perform tasks like sensing, processing, storing, networking and physically moving. However, there’s one technology that binds these togetherTelit’s WE866C6-P is a dual-band (2,4 and 5 GHz), 1-stream (1x1) 802.11 ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth (BT/BLE5) module with an extremely small footprint that provides an easy and cost-effective way for manufacturersAltron Arrow’s locally developed Cherry Blossom development board has been put through its paces in various companies that are innovating through technology and user testimonials suggest that it has theThe NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX developer kit includes a power-efficient, compact Jetson Xavier NX module for AI edge devices. It benefits from new cloud-native support and accelerates the NVIDIA software