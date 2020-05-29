Video reel: product videos

Murata has released a series of videos showing off its CT04120 range of small lithium ion secondary batteries – innovative rechargeable batteries which can be charged/discharged at a high rate and used safely. The topics of the videos include an overview, features and benefits, an energy harvesting application example and a backup application example.
The videos can be accessed via the following short URLs:
MOSFETs for automotive applications 29 April 2020, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Supporting the needs of the electro-mobility market, Infineon Technologies launches its new product family: the CoolMOS CFD7A series. These silicon-based, high-performance products can be used in both ...
Read more...Bluetooth evaluation kit 29 April 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Cypress CYW920719B2Q40EVB-01 evaluation kit enables users to evaluate and develop single-chip Bluetooth applications using the CYW20719, an ultra-low-power dual-mode Bluetooth 5.0 wireless MCU (microcontroller) ...
Read more...Solid-state drive based on QLC technology 29 April 2020, Altron Arrow
, Computer/Embedded Technology
Micron Technology announced new Micron 5210 ION enterprise SATA SSD capacity and features, solidifying its leadership in QLC (quad-level cell) technology volume production. The world’s first QLC solid-state ...
Read more...HDMI 2.1 active switch 29 May 2020, Altron Arrow
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Diodes Incorporated announced the PI3HDX12221, an HDMI 2.1 active switch with linear ReDriver that enables manufacturers of TVs, PCs, gaming consoles and set-top boxes to adopt the latest 12 Gbps HDMI ...
Read more...Chip resistors in automotive grade 29 May 2020, Altron Arrow
, Passive Components
Vishay has enhanced its MC AT precision series of automotive grade thin film chip resistors with a wider range of resistance values from 47 Ω to 10 MΩ in the 1206 case size. The MCA 1206 AT is the industry’s ...
Read more...IoT-based smart agriculture solutions 29 May 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Smart agriculture relies on critically important technologies to perform tasks like sensing, processing, storing, networking and physically moving. However, there’s one technology that binds these together ...
Read more...Dual-band Wi-Fi/Bluetooth module 29 May 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Telit’s WE866C6-P is a dual-band (2,4 and 5 GHz), 1-stream (1x1) 802.11 ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth (BT/BLE5) module with an extremely small footprint that provides an easy and cost-effective way for manufacturers ...
Read more...Expansion boards for Cherry Blossom 29 May 2020, Altron Arrow
, Computer/Embedded Technology
Altron Arrow’s locally developed Cherry Blossom development board has been put through its paces in various companies that are innovating through technology and user testimonials suggest that it has the ...
Read more...Developer kit for AI edge devices 29 May 2020, Altron Arrow
, Computer/Embedded Technology
The NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX developer kit includes a power-efficient, compact Jetson Xavier NX module for AI edge devices. It benefits from new cloud-native support and accelerates the NVIDIA software ...