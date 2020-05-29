Catalogue: Würth Elektronik
29 May 2020
Technical Literature
Würth Elektronik has extended its range of coaxial connectors and published a new catalogue. Across 174 pages, the ‘Coax Connectors’ English language catalogue presents nine product groups. The new product families of SMB and SMP connectors are the highlight.
The following product families are featured in the coaxial catalogue now available: SMA and reverse polarity SMA, MCX and MMCX, SMP and SMB. Moreover, a range of adaptors, tools and services for cable assembly is presented.
For more information contact Jason Page, Würth Elektronik eiSos, +27 71 259 9381, jason.page@we-online.com, www.we-online.com
